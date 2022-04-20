I’ve reviewed my share of portable power stations. Manufacturers like Jackery and Goal Zero seem to get a lot of attention, but I’ve been very impressed with the power stations from a company called Bluetti.
Today I’m reviewing the Bluetti AC200Max Expandable Power Station ($1,899 at bluetti.com), an impressive power station with a 2,048 watt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP).
The AC200Max can also connect two optional expansion battery modules that can bring the total power up to 8,192 Wh, and that can power your stuff for a very long time.
Battery
Let’s talk about the battery inside the AC200Max. It has a 2,048-Wh LFP battery that is rated to still have at least 80% of its power capacity after 3,500 cycles. That means you can use and charge the AC200Max every day for more than nine years.
You may not have heard of LFP batteries, sometimes called LiFePO4 batteries. The technology is still fairly new, but they have many advantages over lithium-ion batteries.
Lithium-ion batteries have a lifespan of 500 cycles before their usable capacity drops below 80%. LFP batteries can be recharged up to 3,500 times before they drop below 80%. You can still use the power station after 3,500 charge cycles, but the battery life will be reduced.
LFP batteries are more environmentally friendly and cheaper. They also weigh less and have a higher capacity in a smaller package.
They can also recharge faster and withstand more extreme weather conditions.
What’s not to like?
Output options
The AC220 Max measures 16.2 by 16.5 by 11 inches and weighs 61.9 pounds.
The plastic case has two built-in handles on the top for easier carrying.
The battery is paired with a 2,200W pure sine wave inverter (4,800W surge) powering 14 different outputs, including:
—Four 120-volt/20-amp AC outlets.
—One 120V/30A TT-30 outlet (RV port).
—Four USB-A ports (two are 18W Quick Charge).
—One 100W USB-C port.
—One 12V 10A cigarette lighter port.
—Two 10A 5521 barrel connectors.
—One 12V/30A Super DC port.
There are also two 15W wireless charging pads on the top to conveniently charge your cellphone.
Inputs
Charging the AC200Max is pretty fast, considering the size of the battery.
The included 500W AC adapter can charge the battery in 5.5 hours. You can buy a second 500W AC adapter to charge it in three hours.
It can handle up to 900W of solar power to charge in about three hours or you can charge it from a 12V car outlet in about 20 hours.
Finally, if you really want to recharge in a hurry, you can combine one 400W AC charger with 900W of solar panels to charge in just two hours (in prime sunshine).
Powering your stuff
The 2,048Wh battery can power your refrigerator for about 10 hours. It can power a 40W CPAP machine for about 120 hours, a 5,000 BTU air conditioner for between one to four hours and a 10W light bulb for more than 150 hours.
You can plug in devices to all the ports at once, but remember that you’ll run down the battery in a hurry if you push the limits of the output for too long.
The AC200Max supports pass-through charging, which means you can power your devices while charging the Bluetti.
Expandability
The AC200Max is the first power station from Bluetti to feature optional extra battery packs.
You can add a 2,048 Wh battery for $1,299 or a 3,072 Wh battery for $1,899.
These batteries are not cheap, but they double your power output.
You can add up to two external batteries.
The external batteries can be used separately to power devices that can use USB-A, USB-C or 12V/10A cigarette lighter ports.
Controls
The AC220Max has a color touch screen to help you monitor the power going in and out of each port of the power station as well as make changes to the settings.
Each bank of outputs (DC or AC) can be turned off or on from the screen.
The input and output data is very detailed, and if you’re an electrical engineer, this is where you’ll geek out.
Mobile app control
You can also control the AC200Max and see all the input and output data from the Bluetti app. This is handy if you keep the power station on the floor and don’t want to crouch down to interact with the touch screen.
You can turn the outputs on or off, see detailed info about the incoming charge or outgoing power, and change the settings. You can even turn the unit off, but once it’s off, you can’t turn it back on with the app — you have to press the power button on the AC200Max to turn it back on.
Around the house
You can really feel the benefits of the lighter battery cells when you lift the AC200Max. At 62 pounds, it is what I’d call reasonably portable. (And yes, my definition of portable is getting lighter as I get older.)
I can lift it and walk across the house to put the power station where it’s needed.
If you can’t fathom moving that much weight, you could get a set of wheels, like the ones you might put under a large potted plant.
The power station has plenty of capacity, and the external batteries (while expensive) are great if you have the need.
The screen is easy to read, and the menus are simple enough for anyone to navigate quickly.
My favorite feature of the AC200Max is the amount of time it takes to charge. I can’t think of any comparably sized power stations that charge faster.
Bluetti has included the latest technology, a sturdy inverter and enough ports to be really useful.
This is a good one to keep on hand to keep the fridge running when the power goes out.
Pros: Large capacity, long battery lifespan, plenty of ports, fast recharge time.
Cons: Some wheels would be nice.
Bottom line: Great power station by itself, but the optional expansion batteries make it a very versatile choice.
