Buying a TV is a lot like buying a car — you can spend a little or a lot. Both will get you where you want to go, but only you can decide if the extra money is worth it.
It is easy to get a great-looking picture with all the bells and whistles if you want to spend a couple thousand dollars, but there are still excellent values for less money if you know where to look.
I’ve been testing the newest TCL 6-Series TV for about a month, and I’m really liking the experience so far.
TCL is a Chinese manufacturer of consumer technology for nearly 40 years. They introduced the world’s first TV with a Roku operating system back in 2014.
As of 2022, they are tied for second largest manufacturer of LCD TVs in the world (behind Samsung and tied with LG).
I’ve had a TCL 6-Series TV in my living room since 2018. TCL has stuck with the 6-Series designation for this model, only updating the year as a designator. The model I’m reviewing today is the 6-Series (2022), as it was released in late 2022. You can find it at tclusa.com or from Amazon or Best Buy.
TCL is finally updating their model designations with the 2023 TVs.
Later this year, the next TCL TVs will be called the S-Series (entry and mid-level models) and the Q-Series (higher-end models).
Specs
The 6-Series (2022) comes in sizes starting at 55” for $699.99. Other models include 65” ($999.99), 75” ($1,499.99) and 85” ($1.999.99). I reviewed the 65” version (65R655).
My review set is a smart TV running Roku’s operating system, but TCL also makes a version of the 6-Series running Google’s TV operating system.
The panel uses Quantum Dot Technology (QLED). According to CNET, “Quantum dots are microscopic nanocrystals that glow a specific wavelength (i.e. color) when given energy. The exact color produced by the QD depends on its size: larger for longer wavelengths (redder colors), smaller for shorter wavelengths (bluer).”
Quantum dots are on a separate film level inside the panel, and they work to enhance the final image.
QLED panels are not to be confused with OLED (organic light emitting diode) panels.
OLED is a different panel technology where the pixels actually emit the light, and it is generally considered higher quality than QLED.
The TCL 6-Series (2022) uses mini-LED backlighting, which is a more efficient method of LCD screen backlighting. The panel also uses local dimming, which aids in the contrast between bright and dark areas of the picture.
The panel has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and a variable refresh rate up to 144 Hertz. It can display up to 1.07 billion colors.
That said, The TCL 4K QLED panel is a clear upgrade over previous 6-Series TVs.
Connections include 4 HDMI ports, including one eARC, analog (composite) video input, USB 2.0 port, one coax antenna input, Ethernet, headphone jack, optical digital audio output. It also has Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz).
Audio features include Dolby Atmos support for immersive surround sound. Built-in speakers don’t face forward and they aren’t going to win any awards.
We have our TV placed in a corner, and when using the built-in speakers the sound was thin. Luckily, we have a TCL Alto 7 sound bar with wireless subwoofer and it sounds great.
Design
The previous 6-Series TVs had legs that were on the ends of the set. Our TV cabinet wasn’t quite wide enough, so I had to purchase a center stand. The 2022 model design has changed to include a center stand with two height settings. The higher setting raises the screen just enough to place a soundbar under the screen.
Other than the stand, the look of the TV itself is pretty unchanged. The panel is surrounded by a small bezel with the TCL logo centered at the bottom.
The included remote is a Roku voice remote, which is a minimalist remote with no number buttons and the volume buttons on the side. You can press the microphone button to input commands such as, “Launch Netflix” or “Turn on captions” or “search for Tom Hanks movies.”
Roku app & Alexa
At my house, the remote stays with my wife, while I use the Roku app to control my TV-watching experience.
The free Roku app lets you have all the functionality of the Roku remote, plus you can listen to the TV audio through headphones connected to your phone or tablet.
If you are a videophile, the Roku app also allows you to tweak the TV’s image in a far more granular way than the remote offers.
If you have Amazon Alexa devices at home, you can load the Roku skill in the Alexa app and control the TV with your voice, including turning the TV on or off or muting the sound.
Conclusions
The TCL 6-Series (2022) is a great TV.
My only gripe is with the built-in speakers – they just can’t compare to a sound bar.
Coming from an earlier 6-Series, the picture is brighter and more colorful with better contrast and I’m a big fan of the Roku operating system.
You can spend less for a TV, and you can certainly spend a lot more, but I’m not sure there are any in the price range that can beat it.
Jim Rossman is a tech columnist for Tribune News Service. He may be reached at jrossmantechadviser@gmail.com.
©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
