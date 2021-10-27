Sometimes I let boxes of products to review pile up, and when I get serious about working through them, I like to stumble on gadgets that have something in common.
So today I’m reviewing three types of cameras with very different uses: a webcam, an action cam with a gimbal and a document camera.
Ausdom streaming webcam
The Ausdom HDR 2K Live Streaming Webcam (AW651) looks like most webcams I’ve tested and used.
It’s a low, wide camera that’s designed to sit on top of your computer’s monitor. The primary purpose is for video conferencing.
The setup is very simple: Take it out of the box, stretch out the attached USB cable and plug it into your Mac or Windows computer or Chromebook.
The Ausdom AW651 ($79.99) is plug and play, meaning that when you plug it into a USB port, the system will recognize it as a camera and make it available to the apps on your computer that can use a camera.
It will show up as an available camera in apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams or Facetime.
The AW651 has a resolution of 2,592 by 1,944 pixels with a 5-megapixel sensor, but it doesn’t ship with software, so there are really no settings to change unless you download a free app like Microsoft Camera, where you can capture video and photos and set the resolution.
There is a button on the back of the camera that changes the field of view from normal to wide angle. I kept it on wide angle — nobody needs to see my face any closer than necessary.
I lump webcams into two groups — average and amazing — and the AW651 picture quality falls into the amazing category.
I video conference with a lot of people at work, and the ones who have amazing video cameras always stand out. I usually ask what kind of camera they use when I see someone with a very high-quality image.
The AW651 has HDR, which stands for high dynamic range, which means the images will look better.
The AW651 has dual noise-canceling microphones that picked up my voice clearly.
Out of the box, the camera is on a mount to attach it to the top of your monitor, but you can also take that off and use an included tiny tripod or any other tripod you might have.
Pros: Not expensive, great picture and sound quality, plug and play.
Cons: No dedicated app for changing settings.
Bottom line: This is a webcam that will not disappoint.
Feiyu Pocket 2
The Feiyu Pocket 2 ($329) stabilized camera is the smallest still/video camera I’ve seen with a built-in gimbal.
I can hear some of you asking, “What’s a gimbal?”
A gimbal is a stabilizer that is used to counter external movements. The gimbal in the Pocket 2 has three axis motors to help keep the image stable when the camera is moving around.
The gimbal can keep the horizon level while you are filming so that however you decide to move, the horizon doesn’t tilt.
If you have a favorite YouTuber, chances are they shoot with a gimbal. You can buy a gimbal that will work for almost any camera.
Good camera drones also use gimbals to keep the image steady when the drone is turning.
The Pocket 2 has a very sharp, 4K camera with a very wide-angle lens (no optical zoom). But unlike the GoPro, the Pocket 2 is not waterproof or ruggedized, so no dunks or drops, please.
Although the body is metal for durability, gimbals don’t like to be dropped.
The camera can capture 4K@60 frames-per-second video with a 130-degree field of view. It also has the ability to capture 12 megapixel still images. It uses a Sony sensor.
It has a built-in microphone and speaker so you can check your video sound quality during playback, although the touch screen on the Pocket 2 only measures 1.3 inches. Such a small touch screen makes it challenging to change settings on the screen.
In fact, my review model shipped with Chinese as the default language and I could not figure out how to reset it, so all the words on the screen were of no help.
The Pocket 2 does have an app so you can make a direct Wi-Fi connection to your smartphone and have total control of the camera and its settings (in English!).
The camera has intelligent shooting modes that can follow a face or even make your skin look better (it smooths out wrinkles and blemishes).
That all-metal body only weighs 4.5 ounces.
It stores images and videos on a microSD card (up to 512 gigabytes). It has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last for 3.6 hours.
All this comes in a very small package. The Pocket 2 is about the size of a Snickers bar, and it has a carrying case to keep the gimbal protected when you toss it in a bag or your pocket.
Pros: Gimbal, metal body, sharp wide-angle lens, app control.
Cons: No optical zoom and the tiny touch screen is hard to control.
Bottom line: If you need a gimbal camera you can pocket, this is a nice one.
IPEVO document camera
The IPEVO V4K Ultra High-Definition USB Document Camera is my first document camera.
This is basically a nice camera built onto an adjustable stand. It resembles a desk lamp.
The IPEV V4K ($99.99) has an 8 megapixel sensor and a maximum resolution of 3,264 by 2,448 pixels.
The camera can shoot stills or video and even do live streaming at 30 frames per second at 1080p or 15fps at full resolution.
So who needs a document camera?
Where I work, we use them in video meetings to show the contents of book pages or papers. Who needs to make PowerPoint presentations when you may already have the information you need on paper?
Just place the paper under the V4K, and it will be displayed clearly on the screen or in your meeting.
This would be perfect for a teacher doing distance learning, and it’s just right for story time. Place the book under the camera and the students can see the book pages and hear the teacher reading.
The head of the document camera flips up to act as a webcam, and it is also in the amazing image quality category. The camera also has a microphone for meetings.
The V4K has a light for illuminating the subject. It’s not very bright, but the camera is only designed to be about a foot or so away from its subject.
The V4K is also good if you need to demonstrate with your hands. At my office, we needed video training on cleaning hearing aids. A document camera is perfect for capturing a demonstration involving small objects.
It would also be good for scanning photos or documents or even pages of books.
The V4K also has a companion app called CamControl for Macintosh or Windows PC to allow for full camera control and capture.
Pros: Great image quality, very adjustable for all sizes of paper.
Cons: None.
Bottom line: A great addition to your desk or home office, especially for teachers.
Jim Rossman writes for The Dallas Morning News. He may be reached at jrossman@dallasnews.com.
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.