Techdow USA Inc. (“Techdow USA”), a growing market leader and vertically integrated generic injectables company, today announced the launch of its 30mg, 40mg, 60mg, 80mg, 100mg, 120mg, and 150mg strengths of generic Enoxaparin Sodium (Preservative Free) Prefilled Syringes, a therapeutic equivalent for the reference listed drug (RLD) Lovenox® (Preservative Free) from Sanofi-Aventis US LLC. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted Techdow USA final approval of the Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product.
Enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin (LMWH), is an anticoagulant that helps to prevent thrombosis. Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot within blood vessels that limits the flow of blood. Enoxaparin is made up of a complex blend of low molecular weight substances (oligosaccharides) derived from heparin, and therefore requires sophisticated analytical methods on the part of the manufacturer to ensure highly accurate and well-controlled manufacturing processes.
Techdow USA through its parent company, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., has been manufacturing Enoxaparin Sodium Injection, USP for its global subsidiaries and various global partners since 2010.
Enoxaparin Sodium (Preservative Free) Prefilled Syringes had US brand and generic sales of approximately $530 million, according to IQVIA Health over a 12-month period ending March 2023.
Techdow USA’s Enoxaparin Sodium (Preservative Free) Prefilled Syringes are supplied in 10-pack single-dose for subcutaneous (SQ) use. As with Techdow USA’s current Heparin Sodium injectable offerings, Enoxaparin Sodium injectable products can also be ordered using Techdow USA’s direct ship model to better serve our customers’ needs.
Techdow USA is among the fastest growing companies in the US generic pharmaceutical industry, specializing in the sale of generic injectable pharmaceuticals. The company continues to work to expand their product portfolio and pipeline to better serve patient and customer needs.
