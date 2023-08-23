DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2023--
The "Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market by Testings Type, Product Type, Species, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 2.60 billion in 2022, USD 2.76 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.22% to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2030.
The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.
Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.
Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:
- Based on Testings Type, the market is studied across Bacteriology, Clinical Chemistry Test, Diagnostic Imaging, Hematology, Immunoassays, Molecular Testing, Parasitology, Pathology, Serology, and Virology. The Diagnostic Imaging commanded largest market share of 32.93% in 2022, followed by Pathology.
- Based on Product Type, the market is studied across Consumables, Reagents & Kits and Instruments & Devices. The Consumables, Reagents & Kits commanded largest market share of 57.46% in 2022, followed by Instruments & Devices.
- Based on Species, the market is studied across Avian, Bovine, Camelid, Canine & Feline, Caprine, Equine, Ovine, and Porcine. The Canine & Feline commanded largest market share of 44.05% in 2022, followed by Bovine.
- Based on End-User, the market is studied across Hospitals & Clinics, Point-of-Care/In-House Testing, Reference Laboratories, and Research Centers & Universities. The Hospitals & Clinics commanded largest market share of 64.30% in 2022, followed by Reference Laboratories.
- Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 38.12% in 2022, followed by Americas.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market during the forecast period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?
- What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence Rate of Diseases Among Animals
- Growth in the Number of Veterinarians and Application of In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Instrumentation
Restraints
- High Price Associated with an Animal Healthcare
Opportunities
- Increasing Animal Health Expenses and Pet Ownership
- Technological Advancements to Enhance Patient-Centered Specimen Collection of Diagnosis of Disease in Animals
Challenges
- Deficit of Veterinarians in Emerging Markets
Companies Mentioned
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- Agrolabo S.p.A.
- BioChek B.V.
- Biomerieux SA
- Carestream Health
- Covetrus, Inc.
- Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.
- Heska Corporation
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- IDvet
- IM3 Inc.
- IMV Technologies group
- INDICAL Bioscience GmbH
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mindray Medical International Ltd.
- MinXray, Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- Randox Laboratories, Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Virbac, Inc.
- Zoetis, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdr8bn
