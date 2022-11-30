DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
Battery manufacturers are under constant pressure to reduce battery costs and increase energy density. To do so, they are experimenting with and commercializing batteries that have altered chemistries and producing compact battery packs. But the regular changes in battery chemistry and increased compactness may compromise the safe operation. This is why battery manufacturers are now resorting to battery management systems (BMSs). A BMS has become crucial to reduce costs, enhance usable capacity, improve performance and life, and ensure safety.
This study focuses on BMS architectures and technologies that find applications in the 4 major areas of electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, end-of-life batteries, and battery research and manufacturing.
The research describes major technology trends, growth drivers, and restraints in the BMS industry. It also offers a detailed technology and growth opportunity analysis. It covers key stakeholders involved in the development of innovative solutions for modern BMS controllers, an analysis of the global patent landscape for modern BMS technologies, the key patent owners/applicants, and the major areas of research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery Management System (BMS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. BMS: An Overview
- Controller Systems Enhance the Cost-efficiency, Performance, and Safety of Batteries
- Basic Working Principle of a Battery Control System
4. BMS: Technology Analysis
- Introduction to Battery and Battery Management Concepts
- Centralized Architecture Offers a Compact BMS
- Distributed Architecture Offers a Cost-effective and Simple BMS
- Modular Architecture Improves the Expandability of the BMS
- Cloud-based Architecture Enhances BMS Capabilities
- Comparative Analysis of All BMS Architectures
5. Companies to Watch
- Distributed Architecture-based BMS Enhances Battery Performance by Controlling the Battery on an Individual Cell Level
- High-precision Ultrasonic Sensors Help Improve BMS Performance
- Cloud-based BMS Allows Advanced Controls for EVs
- Cloud-based Modular BMS Finds Various Applications
- Integration of BMS and PMU Improves Compatibility between Battery and Vehicle Controllers
6. IP Analysis of the BMS Patent Landscape
- BMS Patent Landscape
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Collaboration with Battery, EV, and EV Controller Manufacturers
- Growth Opportunity 2: Implementation of Advanced Wireless Communication to Offer SaaS-based BMS
- Growth Opportunity 3: BMS Designed to Benefit All Stakeholders
- Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
- Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
