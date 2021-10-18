Technology Innovation Institute’s Directed Energy Research Centre becomes First-in-Region to Replicate Electromagnetic Pulses from High-altitude Nuclear Reaction

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today announced that its Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC) has become the first such entity in the region capable of reproducing the high-altitude electromagnetic pulses (HEMP) generated during nuclear reaction in high altitudes at its electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) labs. The Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse Simulator offers critical infrastructures, service providers, and research institutions in the UAE and wider GCC region greater autonomy when it comes to testing - a function that needed to earlier be outsourced abroad.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005404/en/
Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Centre (Photo: AETOSWire)
DERC’s EMC labs comprise a modular semi-anechoic chamber that enables testing to evaluate susceptibility of electronics to electromagnetic pulses while providing the necessary evidence that these comply with international standards.
In partnership with Montena Technologies, a leading Switzerland-based company specialising in the generation and measurement of high-voltage fast transient impulses, simulating natural and human-made electromagnetic phenomena, and a key manufacturer of Nuclear EMP systems, DERC has commissioned a system to replicate the electromagnetic environment generated by a nuclear reaction at high altitudes (more than 40 km above the ground) in the laboratory.
Speaking on the development, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of Technology Innovation Institute (TII), said: “In line with our ambition to continue to develop breakthrough solutions that drive IP development and facilitate cutting-edge scientific research, this new capability is important. As a leading technology institute in the region, we are committed to building the UAE’s science, technology, and engineering prowess, while leveraging the power of advanced technologies to make our world more secure.”
Dr Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher, Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC), said: “We are delighted to add this capability to DERC’s growing resources of cutting-edge technological solutions that are shaping our future. A Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse simulator is unique to the GCC region and is crucial for the protection of strategic systems and critical infrastructures.”
DERC and TII can now offer government entities and industry in the UAE, the requisite experimental, numerical, and analytical support to verify accurate hardening of equipment against multiple international standards.
Manufacturers keen to export their products to markets compliant with EMC directives (namely the EU or the United States) and those conforming to IEC requirements on HEMP protection will appreciate the significance of this announcement.
For his part, Werner Hirschi, CEO, Montena Technologies SA, said: “As a global leader in providing equipment for simulation of electromagnetic threats, for the measurement of pulsed electromagnetic quantities and for the transmission of fast pulsed signals in noisy environments, we are pleased to partner with DERC in implementing a unique infrastructure that will trigger the impulse to success. Montena looks forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with TII and is committed to supporting TII in meeting its goal of creating innovation for a better world.”
For more information, visitwww.tii.ae
Connect with us on social media:
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/tiiuae/
Twitter:https://twitter.com/TIIuae
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/tiiuae/
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005404/en/
CONTACT: Technology Innovation Institute
Hanz Valbuena
KEYWORD: MIDDLE EAST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH OTHER ENERGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENERGY NUCLEAR DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE
SOURCE: Technology Innovation Institute
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/18/2021 05:28 AM/DISC: 10/18/2021 05:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005404/en