Techstars Continues to Demonstrate Commitment to the Start-up Ecosystem in Korea

Techstars, a global investment business that provides access to capital, one-on-one mentorship, and customized programming for early-stage entrepreneurs, announces for the first time their participation in “'Nextrise 2022.” This start-up exhibition jointly hosted by Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Korea International Trade Association (KITA) encourages entrepreneurship across Korea. Nextrise 2022 will be held at COEX on June 16 and 17 with expected attendance of more than 3,000 companies.
Techstars Director of Partnerships, Allison Nam said, "We have experienced several exceptionally talented and innovative startup teams in Korea through the 2020 Techstars Korea Accelerator and the Global Startup Academy. Our highly personalized programs give startups the advantage they need to succeed in a growing Asian start-up ecosystem like Korea.”
With more than 70% of the world’s largest corporate brands concentrated in Seoul, coupled with Korea being ranked first in the proportion of population who attained tertiary education in the age 25–34 group, among OECD countries, the country has highly qualified talent and those interested in entrepreneurship.
The fourth annual Nextrise 2022 is the largest start-up exhibition in Korea promoting global business by connecting domestic and foreign startups, companies, and investors to further develop the innovation ecosystem across the country.
Key senior leaders from across Techstars will be in attendance at Nextrise as well as meeting with local officials, corporate partners and local startups throughout their visit to Seoul.
- Katie Smith, Vice President of Techstars Ecosystem Development
- Brett Brohl, Managing Director, who led a joint innovation accelerator for global corporations like Cargill and Ecolab
- Allsion Nam, Director, who oversees the APAC Partnerships
- Oko Davaasuren, Senior Director for the Techstars’ APAC region
As one of the world's largest global investors in early stage startups based in the United States, Techstars discovers and supports promising startups by helping them quickly scale into global businesses. Techstars has invested in more than 3,000 startups to-date while continuing to expand globally and has a combined market capitalization of these companies amounting to about $140 billion.
Techstars will continue to support Korean startups in 2022 and further expand engagement with the South Korea start-up ecosystem to help more founders succeed.
About Techstars:
The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 3,000 companies with a combined market cap of more than $140B. www.techstars.com
