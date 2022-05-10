NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.2 million.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $68.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $78 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $314 million to $318 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTGT
