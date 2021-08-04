NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, TechTarget said it expects revenue in the range of $63.5 million to $65 million.
TechTarget shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.59, a climb of 95% in the last 12 months.
