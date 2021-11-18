NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology media and purchase intent data and services today announced that Byrony Seifert, VP of International Marketing and Product Delivery, and Renee Tily, VP of Sales Enablement, have been named to the Folio: and AdMonsters 2021 class of Top Women in Media. Each was recognized as a “Change-Maker” in the industry. Every year these outlets select an elite group of women to represent the best and brightest up and comers, entrepreneurs, change-makers, DEI champions, magnanimous mentors and tech trailblazers in the media industry. Honorees are being recognized at the annual Top Women in Media Luncheon in New York City this December.
In addition to Seifert and Tily, the 2021 prestigious class of honorees includes: TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal, Harvard Business Review Executive Editor Sarah Moughty, Innovid CMO Stephanie Geno, Conde Nast Sr. Director of Marketing Vanessa Henao, Digitas EVP and Head of Media Megan Jones and many more. View the 2021 Top Women in Media Honorees here.
“Women are a mega-force behind today’s growth and innovation in media,” said Bill Amstutz, Group Publisher of Folio: and AdMonsters. “It is our honor to highlight the tremendous impact of the many brilliant women leading our industry forward and inspiring what comes next.”
As VP of International Marketing and Product Delivery, Byrony Seifert heads up a large team, overseeing many different functions, including: demand generation and corporate marketing, audience development, products and packaging, and also serves as the company’s Data Protection Officer for EMEA. Byrony has been a strong part of TechTarget’s growth globally, including the launch of several in-language websites and properties in Germany, France and LATAM. She has also been instrumental in rolling out TechTarget’s leading Priority Engine purchase intent data platform in global regions.
“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized alongside this impressive list of female media industry peers,” said Seifert. “TechTarget has an incredible track record for global media and data success and I am extremely proud to continue to contribute to and support this effort.”
As VP of Sales Enablement, Renee oversees a group of professionals tasked with supporting a robust sales force with dedicated guidance as well as on-demand and customized materials for use in pre-sales motions. Renee is affecting real change and helping TechTarget’s sales organization achieve record revenues by providing them with a broad set of tools to: gather intelligence about prospect behavior and market insight; gain knowledge and coaching about how to improve sales approaches; and a deep well of information about how to position TechTarget’s suite of award-winning media and purchase intent-driven products and solutions.
“I am passionate about delivering the right mix of guidance and support to help our sales reps succeed and break through barriers,” said Tily. “I am extremely proud to be recognized among this list of exceptional women in our industry.”
About TechTarget
TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.
TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.
About The Top Women in Media Awards
Presented by AdMonsters and Folio:, the Top Women in Media Awards were created to celebrate, inspire and bring together the women who make Publishing a dynamic community. Each year, an elite group of women who have made a lasting impact on their brands, organizations and markets are recognized for spotlighting the diversity and progress within the industry.
