KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A mix of snow and rain on the road appears to have contributed to a vehicle collision in which a 15-year-old passenger died from her injuries, New Hampshire State Police said.
The crash happened Friday in East Kingston as a storm passed through the state. The teen was riding in a car traveling north on North Road. Police said the driver, a 17-year-old girl, lost control of the vehicle, which crossed into the southbound lane.
The car was struck on the passenger side by a southbound pickup truck, police said. The impact caused both vehicles to go off the road.
The 15-year-old died of her injuries Sunday at Boston Children's Hospital, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.
The pickup truck driver was evaluated for injuries at a hospital and released.