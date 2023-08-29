MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2023--
BeMe Health, creator of an interventional behavioral health platform built by and for teens, today released data from an evaluation conducted in collaboration with Stanford University showing broad reach, active use, and positive impact of the BeMe Health platform in more than 13,000 adolescents nationwide.
The study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research mHealth and uHealth (JMU), showed that adolescents came to BeMe with high levels of depression (85% positive screen) and anxiety (78% positive screen), used the BeMe platform an average of eight times in a month, and were active in both digital (content 91%, activities 75%) and live (coaching 19%) support on the platform. Teens rated BeMe’s digital content as improving hope (83%), self-esteem (84%), and confidence to use coping skills (92%). BeMe’s text-based coaching was found to be helpful (84%) and useful for coping with stress (84%). Interactive activities were found to be useful in coping with big feelings (73%). The study found that the content was particularly engaging for girls and younger teens.
“Innovative solutions that are accessible, engaging, and responsive are needed to address the mental health needs of teens today,” said Dr. Judith Prochaska, lead investigator of the study and a Professor in the Department of Medicine at Stanford University with the Stanford Prevention Research Center. “Our initial findings demonstrate that a large number of teens engaged with the BeMe platform, including its content, mood assessments, interactive skills, and live coaching. Digital tools such as BeMe have the potential to substantially enhance access to mental health support for young people.”
This study comes in the context of a concerning state of mental well-being among teenagers in the U.S., with recent data from the Centers for Disease Control revealing 40% of high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and a 10-year increase in the number of teens who have contemplated, planned, or attempted suicide. The issue is further exacerbated by a shortage of mental health professionals nationwide, leaving almost half of those in need of support left untreated. This crisis not only affects individual well-being, but also has significant financial implications. The total cost associated with anxiety disorder is $6,405 per youth, and suicides and attempts cost the nation nearly $70 billion annually. With more than half of parents expressing concern over their children’s mental well-being, it is crucial to address this crisis for both the benefit of our youth and the financial impact it has on society.
The BeMe Health platform is the result of a close collaboration with a diverse 130+ member Teen Advisory Board, ensuring that its engaging content, mood reflection tools, safety planning features, and skill-building activities meet teens where they are — on their phones — in a fun, safe, and familiar environment. The platform also features 1:1 coaching, 24/7 crisis intervention, and connections to licensed therapists, depending on the level of support needed or desired. BeMe’s approach is rooted in clinical research and evidence-based techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, and positive psychology, which guide all features. BeMe Health combines these science-backed tools with live human connection for maximum support and impact. BeMe is currently available as a covered benefit through select health plans, employers, and community organizations.
“Teens are telling us they want more support in navigating the social and emotional changes of adolescence in a post-pandemic world,” said Dr. Danielle Ramo, PhD, BeMe’s Chief Clinical Officer and co-investigator of the study. “BeMe’s approach utilizes clinically validated skills, delivered in a way that resonates with today’s digitally connected teens. Our platform provides support before severe problems arise, during gaps between clinical sessions, and even when crises are looming.”
