DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A teenager who was in critical condition after being pulled from a pool during a graduation party at a Dedham home last weekend has died.
The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced on Friday that Alonzo Polk, 17, of Dedham had died. The teen's family is demanding answers.
“Everybody is still standing and my son is gone," Debra Rowell, Polk's mother, said. "And I want justice. I want justice and I am going to get it.”
Dedham police intend to bring charges in connection with the party, including furnishing alcohol to minors and reckless endangerment of a child.