The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), today announced its first round of 2022 Media Grants to support training for the next generation of diverse journalists and education and development opportunities for professionals in the media field.
“A key role of the TEGNA Foundation is investing in the future of the media industry,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are honored to provide funding and support to increase representation and diversity and help secure the future of our industry through student and professional development programs.”
This year’s Round 1 Media Grant recipients include the following organizations and projects:
- Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA): Support for student programs JCamp and Voices.
- Investigative Reporters & Editors, Inc. (IRE): Support for two FOIA sessions within the public records track entitled “Biggest Hurdles to Accessing State and Local Public Records” and “No One Uses Email Anymore,” and the Media Lawyer Q&A session at the IRE 2022 Annual Conference.
- National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ): Support for a professional development session and major support for the 2022 Black Male Media Project.
- National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ): Support for students attending the NAHJ 2022 conference.
- Native American Journalists Association (NAJA): Support for student programming at the NAJA 2022 conference.
- NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists: Support for the 2022 CONNECT: Student Journalism Training Project, a conference for LGBTQ student journalists at the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists National Convention.
- Online News Association (ONA): Support for 10 student and new professional scholarships to attend the ONA22 Annual Conference.
- Poynter Institute For Media Studies, Inc.: Support for the 2022 Leadership Academy for Diversity in Media.
The TEGNA Foundation’s media funding mission is to support freedom of the press, ethics in journalism, and education and training for the next generation of diverse journalists. The Foundation particularly favors programs or projects that benefit the areas in which TEGNA does business and that seek to encourage diversity in newsrooms and in coverage. Media organizations seeking funding for specific projects that address these areas of focus may apply to the TEGNA Foundation in two annual cycles. To learn more, visit the TEGNA Foundation’s Media Grants page.
About TEGNA Foundation
The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit www.TEGNAFoundation.org.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
