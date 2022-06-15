Teledyne FLIR Defense Delivering 127 Unmanned Ground Vehicles to German Army

Teledyne FLIR Defense announced at Eurosatory that it is delivering 127 PackBot® 525 unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to the German Army (Deutsches Heer). The PackBot 525 is the most advanced model of Teledyne FLIR's signature ground robot, used by U.S. and international defense forces since 2001. Deployed in combat zones from the caves of Afghanistan to the IED-littered roads of Iraq, the rugged, 27 kg PackBot keeps operators safe while conducting a wide range of tasks, such as bomb disposal, close-in surveillance, and situations involving hostages or hazardous materials. Employed in 57 countries, PackBots have helped defeat more than 70,000 IEDs. The advanced UGV offers enhanced communications, tablet-based controller, and a common architecture that lets users quickly connect cameras and other attachments to suit different mission needs. Among its features, PackBot accepts a wide variety of sensors to detect chemical, biological and nerve agents, radiation levels, and explosives.