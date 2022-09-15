MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--
TelevisaUnivision has acquired the rights from dick clark productions to the Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs), the biggest cultural celebration of contemporary Latin music. The 8th edition of the popular award show will air for the first time on UNIMÁS in 2023, bolstering the company’s position as “The Home of Latin Music,” across linear TV, digital, and audio, and building on the momentum of the fastest-growing network on all television in the U.S.
With a commitment to creating and delivering fresh and innovative cultural experiences that unite Latinos, TelevisaUnivision continues to strengthen its portfolio of highly rated live-music events, which currently consists of Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud, and the iEmmy Award-winning Latin GRAMMY®, and Uforia Concierto de Campeones, all on Univision, to include the Latin AMAs as part of their newly strengthened UNIMÁS programming. Bringing the Spanish-language version of the AMAs to this network – along with updated programming such as original series SIÉNTESE QUIEN PUEDA and returning series ENAMORÁNDONOS which were announced earlier this year – strengthens the position of UNIMÁS and reinforces the company’s commitment to provide entertainment for families to enjoy together.
“Live entertainment and music are passion points for our audience, and we are thrilled to produce and broadcast the most important nights in music with all our tentpoles, which now includes the Latin AMAs,” said Ignacio Meyer, President, TelevisaUnivision U.S. Networks. “Latin music has become mainstream worldwide and, as our slate shows, we are at the heart of it with Premios Juventud, Premio Lo Nuestro, and Latin GRAMMY®, delivering strong viewership for their respective televised nights and trending on social media.”
“The American Music Awards franchise has long set the standard for fan fueled recognition of the best in music for the year. We’re excited to extend this franchise with a new home on UNIMÁS where it will super serve Latin fans across the globe,” said Adam Stotsky, President of dick clark productions.
The Latin AMAs will celebrate Latin music’s finest, as well as play tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show. The celebration will go beyond a stand-alone event to a series of music and cultural experiences that will provide extensive opportunities for brands and fans on digital and social media.
About TelevisaUnivision
As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the US and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No.1 Spanish-language sports network in the US and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the US and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated US radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets includeUnivision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visittelevisaunivision.com.
About dick clark productions
dick clark productions is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of Country Music Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," “So You Think You Can Dance,” and the “Streamy Awards.” dick clark productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming.
