TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company, today delivered its 2022-23 Upfront presentation at New York City’s Javits Center, showcasing the content and capabilities that fuel rapid growth across all sides of its business and unlock more value for brands to reach and engage U.S. Hispanics.
Representing the combined company on stage for its first Upfront, Donna Speciale, President of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision, opened the presentation with a powerful statement: “We’re putting more investment, more momentum and more growth behind our ability to better inform, empower and entertain the Hispanic community – and deliver opportunities for all of you to grow with us.”
Super-serving Hispanic Audiences in Streaming with ViX
Pierluigi Gazzolo, President and Chief Transformation Officer at TelevisaUnivision, reinforced the unique value proposition of the company’s two-tiered, AVOD and SVOD, global Spanish-language streaming platform, ViX, and announced several new productions that will deliver even more original content to its growing audience.
“The scope of our content offering and the attached star power is unmatched,” Gazzolo said. “ViX is not a repurposing of our TV offering. We are investing a significant amount of incremental dollars in content and sports rights above and beyond our networks. It’s more original content en español than anyone else – no matter what.”
New announcements included:
- “Enamorándonos, La Isla” (Enamorándonos, The Island – working title) – Hosted by actor, singer and TV host Carlos Ponce and the charismatic TV personality and six-time Emmy Award-winning TV journalist Karina Banda, the spinoff of “Enamorándonos,” the hit reality show dedicated to finding true love, will follow 16 participants brought to a captivating island on the South Coast of Turkey to find their other half. “Enamorándonos,” La Isla del Amor” will be available in the U.S. and Latin America.
- “Koati, The Series” – Award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur Sofia Vergara will be the creator and star of the new original animated series based on the hit family film which premiered last year. Following the success of the movie, ViX will expand the story of the beloved characters into a series targeting families with kids 2-7.
Gazzolo added that Vergara joins the ranks of incredible creators and writers developing exclusive content for ViX and ViX+ including Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek, Mario Vargas Llosa, and Selena Gomez.
On the opportunity for advertisers, Speciale said, “ViX is an incredible environment for brands. It adds to our massive reach and sits at the heart of our premium digital video offering.” The company announced several new ad formats coming to ViX, in partnership with Innovid, for brands to amplify their connected TV campaign performance – including pause ads, binge ads, image gallery expands and shoppable expands, as well as other high impact units.
Expanded Capabilities to Reach and Engage U.S. Hispanics
The company highlighted its strengthened suite of capabilities enabling brands to grow their engagement with U.S. Hispanics in-culture and in-language – including best-in-class insights, creative marketing solutions and recently launched Spanish-language brand studio, Así Studios.
Additionally, Speciale announced the launch of the industry’s first-ever Hispanic data graph, a major step in solving for the inequities causing U.S. Hispanics to be vastly underrepresented in current data sets.
“Last year we promised to build the world’s first-ever Hispanic data graph, and today we are up and running,” said Speciale. “Our graph provides the biggest and most accurate picture of this vital audience you will find. Most importantly, it solves the representation problem, already covering 85% of U.S. Hispanic households with best-in-class accuracy – and we are still growing.”
Content Strategy Driving Growth Across Linear Networks
Luis Silberwasser, President of Univision Television Networks, highlighted the company's reinvigorated content strategy delivering ratings growth across all its core TV networks, which are up 7% season to date.
"Univision is home to Hispanic America. No other network – in English or Spanish – can match our connection, resonance and trust that we have with our audience,” Silberwasser said. “We are the fastest growing portfolio of TV networks in media with the perfect mix of captivating stories and events that create big cultural moments and are watched live. We believe in the power of linear TV and that is why today we are announcing new scripted and entertainment formats, new music tentpoles, and new soccer rights to fuel even more growth.”
Silberwasser confirmed continued investment in the development of high-performing content, with new announcements such as:
- “Por Siempre: Selena” (Selena Forever) – A new two-hour live music special honoring the music of one of the most iconic Latina recording artists, Selena Quintanilla.
- Gold Cup renewal – A multi-year media rights partnership with Concacaf, which grants the network the exclusive Spanish language broadcast rights for future editions of Gold Cup in the U.S.
- “De Noche Pero Sin Sueño” (Sleepless at Night) – The talented Adrián Uribe hosts the most spectacular late-night show in Spanish-language television, featuring the top talent in music, movies, and TV, as well as the most important digital content creators in culture.
- Sientese Quien Pueda – This new entertainment show LIVE on UNIMÁS will bring together celebrity news, confrontations of opinions and raw debates between a panel of journalists, talent, social media experts and for the first time, audiences at home.
- “La Madrastra” (The Stepmother) and “Primero Tu” (You First) – These new scripted format “serielas” will air daily at 10 p.m. on Univision.
Univision Television Networks 22-23 Content Lineup
SERIES
"Corona de Lágrimas 2" (Crown of Tears 2) - After the shocking finale of "Corona de Lágrimas," the story of Refugio and her family continues in the awaited part 2. Refugio faces emotional and moral struggles as she tries to unite her three children, who are at odds due to love and economic rivalries. The stars from the original version returning for the second part includes Victoria Ruffo, Jose Maria Torre, Alejandro Nones, Maribel Guardia, and Ernesto Laguardia. "Corona de Lágrimas 2" was produced by Jose Alberto "El Guero" Castro. (Primetime – Univision).
"Perdona Nuestro Pecados" (Forgive Our Sins) - The story follows the life of Elsa, daughter of Manuel, the wealthiest and most violent man in the town of San Juan. Elsa is in love with Andrés, but Manuel will never allow them to marry as, in his eyes, Andrés is not worthy of his daughter's love. Elsa and Andres escape, but Manuel finds them, and to save Andres' life, Elsa asks him to run away and never look back, not knowing she is carrying his son. Manuel locks Estela in a psych ward, declaring she is a threat to herself and others to keep everything to himself. Andres finds out about everything and returns to find out that Elsa carries his son. Together they will fight to rescue what is theirs. Set in current times and against a beautiful rural backdrop, the story is produced by Lucero Suárez, known for “Enamorándome de Ramón”, “Ringo, La Pelea De Su Vida,” and “Te Doy La Vida.” (Primetime – Univision).
"La Herencia" (The Heritage) - The passing of a successful avocado farm patriarch will drastically change his children's lives when a beautiful young woman claims to be their unknown sister. The star-studded cast includes Michelle Renaud, Matías Novoa, and Daniel Elbittar. This story of power and deception is produced by multi-award-winning producer Juan Osorio (hits include: “Mi Marido Tiene Más Familia” and “Soltero con Hijas”). (Primetime – Univision).
“Vencer la Ausencia” (Overcome the Absence)- The highly successful saga continues with this new story that follows four women who face a significant loss in their lives. They will unite through courage, friendship, and family, and together will begin a quest to find the truth behind what they all thought was a tragic accident. Following the success of “Vencer el Miedo” (Overcoming Fear), “Vencer el Desamor” (Overcoming Heartbreak), and “Vencer el Pasado” (Overcoming the Past), “Vencer la Ausencia” brings another contemporary story about women empowerment. Starring Mayrin Villanueva, Ariadne Diaz, Alejandra Barros, and Maria Perroni, the story is produced by Rosy Ocampo. (Primetime – Univision).
“Primero Tu” (You First) - This is a powerful love story between a famous artist fallen from grace and a talented young woman who aspires to fame. Their love will bring them together and, in each other, they will find the support they need.
“Mujer de Nadie” (No Man’s Wife) - A hard-working woman is determined to overcome the betrayal she has suffered by the men closest to her. Underestimated by her beauty and gender, Nora will face those who belittled her and fight to take back what is hers, including the man she loved. Livia Brito and Marcus Ornellas headline the A-list cast. By the award-winning producer Giselle González, the series has a strong female lead and speaks about current events. Other successful productions by González include “Cuna de Lobos (2019)” and “Imperio de Mentiras.” (Primetime – Univision).
“La Madrastra” (The Stepmother) - The story features the awaited return of telenovela superstar Aracely Arámbula in the remake of the classic "La Madrastra." After serving a 20-year sentence for a murder she did not commit, María wants to see her children again, but they think she is dead. She will then embark on a mission to prove her innocence. As she used to be everyone's confidant, she holds secrets that could break marriages and bank accounts and even reveal the real murderer. The star-studded cast includes acclaimed actor Andrés Palacios. Produced by the renowned Carmen Armendáriz ("La Usurpadora” [2019] and “Te Acuerdas de Mí”)" this story gives a modern twist to the classic. (Primetime – Univision).
“La Desalmada 2” (The Fiend 2)- Following the great success of “La Desalmada” comes the next chapter of this romantic melodrama to Univision’s primetime. The story centers on the life of Fernanda Linares, who, after avenging her husband’s murder, focuses on regaining her husband’s trust. However, her past haunts her as Agustin tries to destabilize her new marriage and pit her husband against her. José Ron and Livia Brito return for the second season, which will feature more unexpected plot twists and surprises. (Primetime – Univision).
Gloria Trevi - This is the story of Latin America's most daring and cutting-edge star, the singer and actress Gloria Trevi. From her childhood and rise to stardom and the scandals that came with it, fans will get a closer look at the superstar's life. Produced by the acclaimed Carla Estrada (“Sortilegio” and "Por Siempre Joan Sebastián"). (Primetime – Univision).
“Muero por Lola” (I’d Die for Lola) - Lola, an extroverted secretary from Spain who lives in Mexico City, by chance becomes the co-owner of an old, luxurious funeral home where she works in partnership with Matías, the majority owner of the business. Lola is a die-hard single woman in her forties - a fighter for her own space, freedom, and privacy, who overnight (and almost by accident) becomes foster mother to Iker, an orphaned, troubled teenager who is apparently unbeatable when dealing with everyone except Lola. (Primetime – Univision).
UNIMÁS
UNIMÁS’ Weekday Entertainment - UNIMÁS’ “Enamorándonos” new season will keep putting the audience in the driver’s seat as it unveils how love ignites in a daily two-hour show featuring 40 participants looking to find their perfect match. This season, “Enamorándonos” will deliver more love stories, breakups, engagements, and even on-air marriages, as well as an extraordinary opportunity for singles in various cities around the U.S. and Puerto Rico to find their other half. UNIMÁS will also showcase new editions of its successful reality competition “Reto 4 Elementos, Naturaleza Extrema” (4 Elements Challenger, Extreme Nature).
“Sientese Quien Pueda” - This entertainment show LIVE on UNIMÁS will bring together celebrity news, confrontations of opinions and raw debates between a panel of journalists, talent, social media experts and for the first time, audiences at home.
- Every week leading into Enamorándonos, the fixed member of the panel with the most controversial opinions voted by the audience on social media, will be replaced with a special guest each week. Those who do not meet the expectations of the exclusive have a chance to be eliminated.
“Cuál Es El Bueno?” (Are You for Real?) - It is a guessing game show filled with fun, thrilling, and comedic moments where famous celebrities will try to uncover the real identity of a trickster. In this game anyone can be a winner, throughout the show, participants will accumulate points under a "money ladder" and whoever gets more points will win for the night.
“Desafío Super Humanos” (Superhuman Challenge) - Filmed in the Dominican Republic, the 15th season of the renowned Colombia reality competition features contestants isolated on an island who will compete for cash and other prizes. The show uses a system of progressive elimination, allowing the contestants to vote off other members until there is a final winner.
“Amor Prohibido” (Forbidden Love)- One of the highest-rated series of all time in Turkey comes to UNIMÁS. After losing his wife eleven years ago and isolating himself from social life, Adnan focuses on his daughter Nihal and his son Bülent. However, after meeting Bihter, Adnan falls in love. Looking to get back at her mom, Bihter marries him but falls in love with Behlul, her husband’s nephew, soon after. Their secret love affair will affect every member of the family. (Primetime – UNIMÁS).
“Reto 4 Elementos Naturaleza Extrema” - The adventure reality competition “Reto 4 Elementos Naturaleza Extrema” (Four Elements Challenge Extreme Nature) returns for a highly anticipated third season. Hosted by TV personality Montserrat Oliver, the show features six teams, with four members each, battling to dominate the four elements: Air, Earth, Fire, and Water. Inspired by the ancient Mayan civilization, the contestants will compete in challenging games where they will face their biggest fears. The warrior who can conquer the four elements will become the winner and take home the grand cash prize.
LIVE PROGRAMMING
“Domingos en Familia” (Family Sundays)- Univision’s Family Sundays is the leading destination on Spanish-language television during one of the week’s most competitive nights. The family-friendly block will feature the return of hit reality competition shows, “Mira Quién Baila” (Look Who’s Dancing), “¿Quién es La Máscara? 3” (The Masked Singer), and “Tu Cara Me Suena” (Your Face Sounds Familiar) to offer some of the most engaging, live viewing experience on Sunday nights. (Primetime – Univision – Endemol Shine Boomdog a division of Banijay, and Televisa).
“¿Quién es La Máscara?” Season 3 (The Masked Singer ) - This highly successful singing reality franchise returns to Univision for a third consecutive season. Well-known celebrities take the stage disguised in elaborate costumes and perform before a panel that judges the performance without knowing who the artist is, and try to decipher who is behind the disguise.
“El Retador” (The Challenger) - The new reality competition seeks winners in three disciplines - singing, dancing, and impersonating - and will feature contestants of all ages. The awaited show is produced by the award-winning creators of “Pequeños Gigantes” and “Bailando por un Sueño.” In this new reality competition, fans will have the power to decide who the ultimate winner is.
“Mira Quién Baila” (Look Who’s Dancing) - This fan-favorite reality dance competition pairs a group of celebrities with professional dancers and follows their every move—from workouts and rehearsals to dance performances. A panel of judges will select the best dancers each week. Those who are not chosen are left to the mercy of viewer votes. The winner receives a grand prize donated to the charity of their choice.
“Tu Cara Me Suena” (Your Face Sounds Familiar)- The hit international competition featuring celebrities impersonating musical icons returns. Through posture, choreography, singing and dancing, the stars will transform and deliver incredible performances that will delight Hispanic families through one of their biggest passion points – music.
“De Noche Pero Sin Sueño” (Sleepless at Night) - It is the most spectacular late-night show in Spanish-language television featuring the top talent in music, movies, and TV, as well as the most important digital content creators in culture. Comedy, music, activities and innovative entertainment segments will give “De Noche Pero Sin Sueño” a dynamic rhythm that will keep audiences glued to the screen. Viewers at home will be surprised throughout the night at the hand of host Adrián Uribe, whose high improvisation abilities, sense of humor and geniality make him the ideal lead of this project.
“Por Siempre: Selena” (Selena Forever) - The special celebrates the legacy and popularity of the iconic Tejano star Selena, who captured the hearts of many worldwide. Filled with musical moments and stories of her life, “Por Siempre: Selenal” looks at her trajectory through the lens of those she inspired and those who were by her side. Her music transcended language, culture, and borders, while she remained true to herself. Today Selena’s music is streamed more than 235M times in 177 countries, proving that 30 years later, her legacy lives on, and she remains “La Reina del Tex-Mex.”
About TelevisaUnivision
As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company’s media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.
