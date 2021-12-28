WARSAW, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021--
Telos Partners LLC, a subsidiary of OrthoPediatrics Corporation (NASDAQ: KIDS), specializing in the delivery of regulatory, reimbursement, and clinician adoption and other consulting services to the orthopedic, spine, and wound care industries, is pleased to welcome Scott Day to the position of Senior VP and General Manager. Scott assumes this role following the completion of Jason Inzana’s time leading the Telos organization.
Since being acquired by OrthoPediatrics, Telos has more than doubled the size of its team, streamlined its sales channel, and expanded its client base. The firm is poised to compete in a market where this client base faces unprecedented challenges associated with market entrance, sustainment, and growth barriers around the world.
Scott is a medical technology veteran, uniquely equipped to lead the Telos team forward on this foundation. As Senior Vice President of the Orthofix US orthopedic business unit, his leadership resulted in 31% growth during his 4+ year tenure. In Scott’s most recent position, Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer at Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics, he led the implementation and adoption of the company’s proprietary sterile-packaged, RFID-enabled solutions in renowned surgery centers and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs).
“As planned, Jason’s leadership has set Telos on a strong foundation for predictable revenue contribution to OrthoPediatrics,” commented Joel Batts, Sr. Vice President of Science and Technology at OrthoPediatrics. “Scott now takes the baton and leads the team into an aggressive growth mode that never compromises on the Telos commitment to deliver high-quality outcomes to meet the clients’ ultimate objective. The consistent business growth he has achieved through inspiring medical technology teams to perform spans start-ups to multi-national companies over nearly 20 years. It is a great privilege to welcome Scott to Telos.”
“Telos has some of the brightest, most capable minds in the industry and I could not be more excited to lead the firm at this stage in its lifecycle,” said Mr. Day. “Knowing the challenges on the immediate horizon, such as how companies innovate within an increasingly arduous regulatory environment, the Telos team stands ready to address the unique needs of existing and future clients.”
About Telos Partners
Telos Partners LLC, a subsidiary of OrthoPediatrics Corporation, specializes in supporting the commercialization of medical devices and biotechnology in 3 key areas: regulatory, reimbursement and clinician adoption. We provide this support by closely partnering with our clients to understand their ultimate goals and demystifying the complexities of these 3 areas. Among Telos’ core services are strategic planning, regulatory assessments and submissions, quality system improvements, contract research organization activities for clinical studies, cost-effectiveness analysis, medical writing, and publishing scientific evidence. Learn more at: telospartnersllc.com.
