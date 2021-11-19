SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conference:
33 rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
November 29 – December 2, with a fireside chat webcast available beginning Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.
