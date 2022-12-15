DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022--
The "Tendonitis Treatment Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Therapy, Surgery), by Condition (Tennis Elbow, Golfer's Elbow), by Region (Asia Pacific, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tendonitis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 281.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7%
Growing participation in physical and sporting activities, directly influences the rise in prevalence of sports-related injuries. In addition, the rising incidence of occupational injuries is anticipated to contribute to the development and growth of the industry over the forecast period.
The growing global geriatric population is susceptible to bone disorders, diabetes, arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, or tendonitis. Industry participants that are constantly innovating advanced therapies and technologies in managing tendonitis are also contributing to the market growth.
Growing investments, industry collaborations, and increasing favorable government support are other key factors accelerating market growth. Over the past years, there has been a transition from proactive to preventive therapies in managing the health of sportspersons in preventing injuries.
According to Standard Children's Health, in 2018, approximately 3.5 million out of 30 million adolescents participating in sporting activities in the U.S. incur sports-related injuries. As per studies, annually, around 775,000 adolescents receive therapies and treatments for sports-related injuries in the U.S. Major players are expanding their business footprint in both developed and emerging economies through product innovation and strengthening their distribution cycles.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and enforced lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed across countries, the industry growth was negatively impacted owing to a decline in the number of tendonitis treatment procedures. Postponement and cancellation of sporting events led to a decline in the incidence of sports-related injuries, thereby, resulting in a decline in the business performance of the market.
In 2021, the therapy segment accounted for the largest share and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. This is owing to the high preference for non-invasive treatment procedures. The first line of treatment management is physical therapy, which is expected to witness considerable growth.
The Achilles tendonitis segment dominated the industry in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing incidence of sports-related injuries in sports players. As per studies, the incidence rate of Achilles tendonitis ranges between 5 to 10 individuals per 100,000 people.
North America accounted for the largest share in 2021 owing to the presence of renowned manufacturers and distributors, growing incidence of sports-related & trauma injuries, and rising awareness about the availability of various therapies & surgical procedures.
Tendonitis Treatment Market Report Highlights
- The industry is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing participation in physical & sporting events, leading to a growth in the number of injuries, thereby requiring therapies and surgeries
- The emergence of innovative and advanced solutions is responsible for industry growth over the forecast period
- In 2021, the therapy treatment segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the increased preference for non-invasive treatment over the surgical procedure for tendonitis
- Based on the condition type, Achilles tendonitis held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the increased incidence of sports injuries
- North America was the largest region in 2021 on account of the high number of surgeries performed in the region
Tendonitis Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
- Pricing Analysis
- Product Pipeline Analysis
- Industry Analysis
Regulatory Framework
- Reimbursement framework
- Standards & compliance
- CPT Coding implications
- HCPCS Coding implications
- Safety
Market driver analysis
- Increasing prevalence of sports injuries
- Technological advancements pertaining to novel product development
- Growing awareness of tendonitis treatment options
Market restraint analysis
- Insurance coverage is limited in emerging countries
Company Profiles
- Merck & Co. Inc
- Astrazeneca
- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Abbott
- Pfizer
- Bayer AG
- GlaxoSmithKline, plc
- Almatica Pharma, Inc
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbs0hr
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005464/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/15/2022 05:33 AM/DISC: 12/15/2022 05:33 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005464/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.