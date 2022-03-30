FILE - The Tennessee House of Representatives meets Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee lawmakers have confirmed the governor's appointment of a businessman to the State Board of Education despite lawsuits over his company's sale of ammunition online, including the bullets used in a mass shooting at a Texas high school. The Republican-supermajority General Assembly gave its final approval to Jordan Mollenhour in a 71-14 House vote Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Senate approved the pick last week.