Austin Peay Governors (5-9, 1-3 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-11, 2-4 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Tariq Silver scored 24 points in Austin Peay's 72-57 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers are 5-3 on their home court. Tennessee State is eighth in the OVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Kenny Cooper averaging 3.7.

The Governors are 1-3 in OVC play. Austin Peay is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Tigers and Governors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.0 points for the Tigers. Dedric Boyd is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Governors. Silver is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you