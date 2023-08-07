North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.