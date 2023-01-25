NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) _ Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $172.3 million.
The North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 92 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.
The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $731.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $710.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $715.5 million, or $4.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.16 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 52 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $550 million to $630 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $687.9 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TER
