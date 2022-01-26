NORTH READING, Mass. (AP) _ Teradyne Inc. (TER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $230.3 million.
The North Reading, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.
The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors posted revenue of $885 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $867.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Teradyne expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 98 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.22.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $770 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $835.4 million.
