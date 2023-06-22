CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2023--
Entrepreneur and frequent speaker on women’s issues, Teresa Lindsey, announced today the launch of Everyboob™, a subscription box service for women and teens.
“Our “Classic” Everyboob™ box is for any woman who wants to celebrate who she is in her own skin, including her beauty, her femininity, and her capacity to be loved,” Lindsey, the company’s founder, explained. “We also offer specialty boxes for women fighting breast cancer, for nursing mothers, for women battling breast implant illness, and for teen girls.”
Subscriptions to Everyboob start at $38.99 per month and can be purchased on the Company’s website at www.weareeveryboob.com. Each box contains items Lindsey described as curated to encourage and educate women, to practice self-care, and to inspire relaxation or fun. Every month is specially themed to speak into a different area of a woman’s life.
“Any one of our boxes makes a great gift for yourself or a friend,” Lindsey added. “Our specialty boxes are for women at various stages of their breast health and are meant to communicate to women that they are not alone on their personal journeys to self-care, self-discovery, and good health.”
Lindsey won a battle against breast implant illness that led her to conceptualize the business of Everyboob™. The Company’s “Organic Melons” subscription box is the world’s only subscription box for women fighting breast implant illness.
“Fighting through breast implant illness (a.k.a. BII) helped me discover that there are many women going through very similar circumstances. Whether a gal has healthy breasts… whether she’s fighting breast cancer, dealing with changes due to pregnancy, or battling an illness like I went through, all women deserve to know they have allies. Behind every set of boobs is a woman who deserves to be reminded of her worth. All women deserve encouragement, inspiration, and something to look forward to. We created Everyboob™ to address these issues for women.”
In addition to creating the subscription service, Lindsey is also building an online Facebook community where women can share information and find support from other women. Anyone interested can sign up for this community on the home page of the Company’s website. Women can also follow the company and its progress on Facebook or Instagram @weareeveryboob.
“The community aspect of what we’re doing is very important to us. Ultimately, we see Everyboob™ not just as a subscription service, but also as a movement of women supporting women. In addition, we’re giving back to likeminded organizations. Ten percent of our proceeds will benefit organizations supporting and empowering women.”
For more information, visit the company’s website at www.weareeveryboob.com.
