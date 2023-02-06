Terran Orbital’s Michael Pavloff to Present at SmallSat Symposium 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023--
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Vice President of Strategic Solutions Michael Pavloff will present at SmallSat Symposium 2023. The symposium will take place February 7-9 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.
Pavloff will present on the Challenges of SmallSat Manufacturing at Scale panel on February 8 at 10:45 a.m. P.T. Pavloff’s fellow panelists include Debra Facktor, Head of U.S. Space Systems, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc.; Michael Kaplan, Vice President of Business Development, LeoStella; Casey Kelby, Business Development Manager, NanoAvionics; and Al Tadros, Chief Technology Officer, Redwire. The panel will be moderated by And One Technologies President Dr. Eric Anderson.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.
