PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2023--
Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the planned dates for its third quarter 2023 results and conference call.
On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its third quarter 2023 results. On Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.
Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.
About Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science ® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719796891/en/
CONTACT: Jim Wu, Investor Relations
Charlie MacPherson, Media & Public Relations
(626) 470-2844
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT CONSULTING ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SUSTAINABILITY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY MANUFACTURING OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES ENERGY NATURAL RESOURCES
SOURCE: Tetra Tech, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/19/2023 04:00 PM/DISC: 07/19/2023 03:58 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719796891/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.