PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2021--
Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded the Company, as part of the Advancing Resilience in Communities (ARC) joint venture, an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a ceiling of $300 million for up to five years.
Under the contract the ARC joint venture will provide technical support services to assess and manage flood risks in the northeastern United States. Tetra Tech’s engineers and GIS specialists will use advanced analytics and predictive modeling to assess risks from flooding, including coastal storm surges. Our team will develop detailed hazard maps and visualization dashboards to communicate these risks to vulnerable communities to strengthen their resilience against storm impacts.
In addition to Tetra Tech, the ARC joint venture includes team members from Michael Baker International, Wood, Moffatt & Nichol, Freese and Nichols, and NV5 Geospatial.
“Increased impacts from climate change have placed communities at greater risk from more frequent and extreme flood events,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech looks forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science ® approach to support FEMA in reducing flood risks and building community resilience.”
About Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. We are Leading with Science ® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005365/en/
CONTACT: Jim Wu, Investor Relations
Charlie MacPherson, Media & Public Relations
(626) 470-2844
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELECOMMUNICATIONS ENVIRONMENT FINANCE CONSULTING ENGINEERING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Tetra Tech, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/07/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 12/07/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005365/en