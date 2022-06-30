Tevogen Bio Establishes Philadelphia R&D Center to Expedite Product Development in Oncology, Neurology, and Virology

WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2022--
Tevogen Bio, a late-stage biotechnology company specializing in developing cell and gene therapies in oncology, neurology, and virology, today announced its new Research and Development Center located in Philadelphia’s historic Wanamaker building to further expand the company’s R&D capability allowing expansion of its precision T cell product pipeline. The company’s next generation precision T cell technology platform holds promise to deliver lifesaving innovations for viral infections, cancers, and neurological conditions for which there is a high unmet need.
The Center will serve as the central location for the company’s product development initiatives and will house Tevogen’s Global R&D Leadership Team. The Wanamaker location accompanies Tevogen’s recently announcedCIC Philadelphia facilities which will provide the company with comprehensive research and product development capability. The highly equipped CIC laboratories will serve as a location for Tevogen’s ongoing preclinical research and will house its scientific and investigative teams.
“The addition of the Tevogen’s R&D Center along with our CIC research facilities will provide the company with comprehensive research and product development capability as we continue to explore the great potential of our precision T cell technology,” said Tevogen Chairman and CEO Ryan Saadi, M.D., M.P.H. “Our patients and investors both demand differentiated products, meaningful inventions, and unrestricted access. We cannot spend billions and take decades to bring products of marginal values to the market. I am confident that Tevogen is going to disrupt the mold; in less than two years we have grown from a concept to a fully operational biotech powerhouse,” Saadi added.
About Tevogen’s Next Generation Precision T Cell Platform
Tevogen’s next generation precision T cell platform is designed to provide increased specificity to eliminate malignant and virally infected cells, while allowing healthy cells to remain intact. Targets are selected in advance with the goal of overcoming mutational capacity of cancer cells and viruses.
Tevogen is investigating its technology’s potential to overcome the primary barriers to the broad application of personalized T cell therapies: potency, purity, production-at-scale, and patient-pairing, without the limitations of current approaches. Tevogen’s goal is to open the vast and unprecedented potential of developing personalized immunotherapies for large patient populations impacted by common cancers and viral infections.
The company’s lead product, TVGN-489, is currently in clinical trial for high-risk COVID-19 patients at Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia. TVGN-489 is a highly purified, genetically unmodified, off-the-shelf, allogeneic SARS-CoV-2-specific cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte (CTL) product designed to detect targets spread across the entire viral genome.
Tevogen recently announced the initiation of the fourth and final dose level of its investigational T cell therapy for high-risk COVID-19 patients in the proof of concept clinical trial of TVGN-489. No dose limiting toxicities or treatment-related adverse events, including Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), have been observed to date in any of the cohorts. Enrollment is expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2022.
About Tevogen Bio
Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of distinguished scientists and highly experienced biopharmaceutical leaders who have successfully developed and commercialized multiple franchises. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized immunotherapies are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation in the post-pandemic world.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Tevogen Bio™ Inc (the “Company”) and its business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of factors which involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the Company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “potential,” “possible,” or their negatives or comparable terminology, as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances. In any forward-looking statement in which the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Various factors may cause differences between the Company’s expectations and actual results, including, among others: the Company’s limited operating history; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review and approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; and risks related to matters that could affect the Company’s future financial results, including the commercial potential, sales, and pricing of the Company’s products. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or any of the information in this release, or provide additional information, and expressly disclaims any and all liability and makes no representations or warranties in connection herewith or with respect to any omissions herefrom.
