AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s legal team wants more details on the allegations that led to his impeachment, telling Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in a legal filing that without the information, it will be impossible to prepare a legal defense.
Paxton is demanding that House managers provide an itemized list on what Texas laws he is accused of violating and how they rise to impeachable offenses. The filing is the latest in what appears to be a growing conflict over the amount of evidence House prosecutors provided as Paxton’s Sept. 5 impeachment trial looms.
The House voted overwhelmingly on May 27 to impeach Paxton on wide ranging allegations, including an accusation that he abused his office to help a campaign donor in exchange for remodeling work for his home and a job for a woman with whom the attorney general is accused of having an affair.
Paxton also is accused of obstruction of justice related to a long pending securities fraud case and general unfitness for office. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing.
He is the first statewide elected official to face removal from office in more than a century and has been suspended from duty without pay since his impeachment.
Tuesday’s filing called on Patrick to order the House legal team produce a “bill of particulars” for the articles of impeachment. They asked for the House to provide 92 pieces of information, including dates of alleged offenses, the exact statutes Paxton violated and how each allegation rises to the level of an impeachable offense.
Patrick, who as president of the Senate is presiding over the impeachment tribunal, issued a gag order last week prohibiting from commenting on the case.
“Unless Lt. Gov. Patrick requests an earlier response to the bill of particulars motions, we will respond in due time as required by the rules,” House managers attorney Dick DeGuerin told The Dallas Morning News.
DeGuerin would not comment further, citing the gag order.
Defense attorneys file bills of particulars when the criminal charges against defendants are vague to minimize surprises during trial. The practice and procedure happens more often in federal court, as opposed to state district courts.
Paxton’s demands include specifics on the exact benefits he allegedly provided to indicted Austin real estate business owner Nate Paul, on how Paxton abused his office and the names of employees the attorney general directed to break the law.
Paxton’s filing states a similar request was made during the impeachment trial of O.P. Carrillo, a state district judge who was the last elected official impeached and convicted. However, Carrillo’s request was not granted.
Paxton’s motion cited the Carrillo impeachment and the 1917 impeachment of Gov. James “Pa” Ferguson, stating that the articles of impeachment were far more detailed in those cases than what was proffered by the House in his.
“These articles are fatally deficient, particularly in comparison to those that came before,” Paxton’s team argues. “Contrary to clear constitutional mandates, a reader is left to guess as to the specific claims the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt to support each article.”
Paxton and House managers have conflicted over discovery in recent weeks, with Patrick issuing a second order Thursday ordering prosecutors to turn over evidence while admonishing Paxton’s team to not publicize any documents provided.
House managers have accused Paxton’s team of violating the gag order after a motion indicating the attorney general’s lawyers sought to bar three Democrats, including state Sen. Nathan Johnson of Dallas, from participating in the impeachment trial leaked to the media. Senators act both in a judicial capacity and as jurors in impeachment tribunals.
Paxton previously filed a motion to prohibit prosecutors from calling him as a witness at trial. And his wife, Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney, has been prohibited from participating in deliberations or voting on any matter during the impeachment trial.
