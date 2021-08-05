DALLAS (AP) — Texas appeals court upholds murder conviction of former Dallas officer who shot her neighbor in his home.
AP
Texas appeals court upholds murder conviction of former Dallas officer who shot her neighbor in his home
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HOUSTON — J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died. He was 71.
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Angela Bailey, the Canadian women’s record holder in the 100 meters and an Olympic 4x100 relay silver medalist, has died. She was 59.