AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify in his impeachment trial after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick handed his defense a victory as his trial got underway in the Senate Tuesday.
Patrick granted a motion from Paxton prohibiting House managers from calling him as a witness. They indicated they intended to call him as a witness in a list obtained by The Dallas Morning News.
Patrick ruled that enough criminal elements exist in the impeachment trial to preclude House managers from calling the embattled attorney general to the stand.
“This court notes that many factors and circumstances in this proceeding lean more on criminal in nature,” he said. Patrick had previously said that the impeachment trial is a political, not criminal in nature trial.
It was the only ruling in Paxton’s favor this morning as the Senate repeatedly voted down numerous motions from his team to toss the charges against him.
The initial vote to dismiss all charges against Paxton failed 24-6 with Sens. Paul Bettencourt of Houston, Donna Campbell of New Braunfels, Brandon Creighton of Conroe, Bob Hall of Edgewood, Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham and Tan Parker of Flower Mound in the minority They are all Republicans.
A simple majority of 16 votes was needed to dismiss the charges. The vote in the first indication as to how senators might be leaning as Paxton’s impeachment trial kicked off Tuesday morning. A vote of two-thirds of the Senate, or 21 members, is required to convict Paxton and remove him from office.
Paxton filed numerous motions seeking to dismiss charges and to have some evidence excluded.
Senators are voting on each motion individually. In some subsequent votes, as many as four other Republicans joined the minority, but the margin remained 24-6 on a motion to dismiss the bribery charges against Paxton.
Patrick also denied a motion to remove three Democrats as jurors. Paxton’s team had argued that they should be disqualified for statements indicating bias against the attorney general.
Calling it “a very significant and serious occasion that will be in the history books,” Patrick began the impeachment trial Tuesday after being sworn in as presiding officer by Texas Supreme Court Judge Nathan Hecht. Patrick then swore in senators individually.
Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, was not given the oath. The Senate disqualified her as a juror in June.
The historic proceedings, the first for a statewide elected official in Texas since 1917, will are being held at the Texas Senate in the state Capitol. The chamber is rearranged to resemble a courtroom, with a witness stand and tables for the prosecution and defense.
The Dallas Morning News is covering the trial in person with live updates online. You can watch live video of the impeachment proceedings here.
The Texas House, including a majority of its GOP members, voted to impeach Paxton for alleged corruption in May. They sent 20 articles of impeachment against the state’s top lawyer — which accuse him of abuse of office, bribery and obstruction of justice — to the Texas Senate, whose members will sit as the jury to determine the validity of the allegations.
Paxton denies any wrongdoing.
Arguably one of the most well-known state attorneys general in the country, Paxton has grown his public profile by suing to block Obama and Biden administration policies and advancing conservative laws in Texas.
A close ally of Donald Trump, who’s criticized the impeachment, Paxton has called the trial a political sham and likened it to the former president’s legal troubles.
Paxton, a third-term Republican, faces possible removal and disqualification from office. He does not face any criminal penalties, such as prison time, if convicted by lawmakers in this trial. He is suspended without pay pending the proceeding’s outcome.
Patrick is serving as the presiding officer.
Three private lawyers hired by the House managers, a bipartisan group of a dozen state representatives, will present the prosecution. Paxton has assembled a defense team, including six employees on leave from his agency, to present his case.
The outcome of the impeachment trial could impact the criminal and civil legal troubles facing Paxton. In addition to impeachment, Paxton also faces multiple state fraud indictments, a whistleblower lawsuit, an open FBI investigation and a state bar disciplinary case.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
