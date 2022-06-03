DALLAS — Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas on Sunday will self-appoint two LGBTQ+ staff members to pastor positions after their requests for appointments were rejected by the bishop of North Texas.
The Rev. Rachel Baughman will appoint Isabel Marquez and Ryan Wager, staff members at Oak Lawn UMC who respectively identify as lesbian and gay, without the authorization of the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The act is considered “civil disobedience” and defiance against the church. Unlike other denominations, bishops within the Methodist church traditionally appoint local and elder pastors to serve a congregation. The move comes as the Methodist church formally splits over the issue of LGBTQ+ marriage.
“While we may lack ecclesial authority to formally appoint Isabel and Ryan, we claim the moral authority to recognize the call of God upon their lives and celebrate and bless their work of pastoral ministry,” Baughman said.
Wager and Marquez went through a certification and licensing process to become local pastors at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, located in the middle of Dallas’ LGBTQ+ neighborhood. The months-long process involves mentorship, interviews and Methodist licensing school. For those who go through the process, the goal is to eventually be appointed as a pastor.
But as Wager and Marquez were finishing up the licensing process last week, Bishop Michael McKee of the North Texas Conference told Oak Lawn UMC leaders that their request to appoint Wager and Marquez as pastors would be denied.
The North Texas Conference did not cite a reason for why the appointment was not approved, Oak Lawn UMC leaders say. The North Texas Conference said in a statement to The Dallas Morning News that they would not publicize why the appointments were denied.
The denied appointments are a blow to Wager and Marquez, who, after years of dealing with the personal turmoil of their identities and the church, wanted to fully pursue their calling in ministry at Oak Lawn UMC.
Wager left Christianity after coming out as gay in his 20s, but he found his way back to church after his father died. And Oak Lawn UMC felt like home.
“I knew at the time that being gay meant I couldn’t be a pastor,” he said. “But I found Oak Lawn, and I realized that there was a place at the table for me.”
Baughman said the bishop was invited to attend the Sunday service, but she has not received a response. The North Texas Conference said the Rev. Edlen Cowley, metro district superintendent for the North Texas Conference, plans to attend Sunday’s worship service at Oak Lawn UMC and has been in contact with the church’s leadership.
The United Methodist Church has been at odds for decades about its position on sexuality and gender within the church, specifically regarding the ordination and marriage of LGBTQ+ United Methodists.
In February 2019, 53% of church leaders and lay members voted to tighten the ban on LGBTQ+ marriages and that “the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.”
Following a proposal, a special session of the United Methodist Church’s General Conference and three postponements of a vote, the denomination formally split. A new conservative denomination called the Global Methodist Church was launched May 1, marking the official split.
Oak Lawn remains in the original denomination and is designated as a Reconciling Congregation, one committed to LGBTQ+ inclusion.
Her oppressor and liberator
Marquez has been a part of Oak Lawn UMC for three years, but she has attended church since she was 9 or 10 years old, she said. Now 46, Marquez said her calling to ministry was something she couldn’t ignore, even after she came out as lesbian more than 20 years ago.
“I fell in love with my wife,” she said. “She is my first partner and I’ve been in love with her since then.”
Since being openly gay, Marquez said she faced resistance in almost every facet of a Methodist church she once belonged to, which she said was fairly conservative.
Marquez said she learned that several members of the congregation were part of the LGBTQ+ community. When tensions started to bubble, Marquez decided to leave the church and hold services for those members at her home.
That was almost four years ago. The congregants, who are Spanish-speaking, have formed a plant church within Oak Lawn UMC called Gracia Viva, led by Marquez. Baughman offered Oak Lawn UMC as a place for them to worship.
Marquez took a staff position at Oak Lawn UMC while simultaneously leading Gracia Viva. She applied for the certification and licensing process twice to become a pastor, but she was barred from interviewing for the process two years ago, and stopped once again last week after graduating from licensing school.
Being rejected twice was shocking, Marquez said, but especially hurtful after she had gone through the entire process with the hope that she could end up with an appointment.
“There are a lot of questions going through your head,” she said. “How can I say now to a Spanish congregation that has been meeting here that we’re not welcome again?”
Marquez said she has felt an overwhelming flow of support from congregants and others around the world who have caught wind of the news. She wants to continue to move toward her connection to her faith, which she says has challenged her in more ways than she can count.
“The church has been my oppressor,” she said. “But it has been my liberator as well.”
The ‘chosen family’
Wager’s faith started at New Paltz United Methodist Church in New York, where he said he became a strong and devout Christian. At a convocation in Louisville, he realized he wanted to be part of the church for the rest of his life.
But in his 20s, Wager came out as gay, and his outlook on pursuing ministry shifted.
He moved to the Oak Lawn neighborhood about nine years ago. When his father died in 2019, Wager said it pushed him to attend services again, even though his absence from church was decades long.
He visited New Paltz UMC, where he first began his faith journey, and noticed a gay pride flag above the door. When he came back to Dallas, Wager decided to become a member at Oak Lawn UMC.
Last April, Wager had a heart attack. In his recovery, he said he received a message from God calling him to ministry. So he pursued it at Oak Lawn UMC.
“I found that I was unconditionally loved and unconditionally supported,” Wager said. “That reconnection with God happened because I was able to find Oak Lawn and be part of what we call the ‘chosen family’ there.”
Wager, now 46, entered the certification and licensing process in September with the hopes of becoming a local pastor. Unlike elder pastors, a local pastor stays at one church and works with the community, Wager said.
Wager had just finished up licensing school when he learned that his dream of becoming a pastor would be denied.
“I did not adequately prepare myself enough for the reality of not being appointed,” Wager said.
Cheryl Allison said she watched the church’s services during the pandemic. Although she wasn’t a member of the church at the time, Allison submitted a prayer request for her wife, who was going through chemotherapy.
She said Wager reached out to her and offered continuous support.
“He got my phone number and he starts texting and said, ‘I want you to know that you are loved,’” Allison said. “He spearheaded wrapping the arms around us and he didn’t just do it the next week, it continued.”
Allison, now a member of the church, said Marquez is a vital connection for the congregants of Gracia Viva and has been a steadfast presence at Oak Lawn UMC for the last three years. The denial of their appointments worries her and other members.
“What does this do to their faith? What does this do to their journey?” she said. “Do they start to back away from the church? I doubt it, but those are feelings that some of our congregants feel, and we’re helpless.”
An act of defiance
When Baughman was told that Wager and Marquez’s appointments were rejected by the North Texas Conference, she waited until the pair returned from their final week of licensing school to talk in person. They were devastated, she said.
“They have really — in good faith — gone through every possible step, facing discrimination along the way, knowing that there are those among us who don’t value or see their role as legitimate because they are people who are in the LGBTQ community,” Baughman said.
The North Texas Conference said they have been intentional in supporting the ministry of the LGBTQ+ community; In 2019, the North Texas Conference ordained an openly gay pastor.
Baughman said that appointment was a big step for the LGBTQ+ community and the church. But she pointed out the appointed person was not in a committed relationship.
Wager has been in a relationship with his partner for nine years. Marquez has been with her wife for more than 20 years, and they have three children. Baughman said she wonders if the relationships played a role in denying their appointment to pastor. The North Texas conference declined to comment.
Baughman turned to her board members to do something, and they decided Oak Lawn UMC would appoint Wager and Marquez on their own. To honor their ministry, Baughman said Sunday’s service will include liturgy and a celebration to recognize their graduation from licensing school.
“We will celebrate the things they have accomplished and recognize them at Oak Lawn because we believe that we have a moral authority to do so,” she said.
Baughman said she’s aware that her actions may have repercussions on her career and ministry, but it is worth the risk.
“Civil disobedience comes with consequences, but the consequences of inaction I see as far too great,” she said. “Inaction harms those who have been harmed the most already.”
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
