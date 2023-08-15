DALLAS -- The Texas Workforce Commission is pushing back against a Rutgers University study that accused the state agency of failing to collect back wages from employers and give them back to millions of workers.
A study released by Rutgers University’s Workplace Justice Lab@RU in partnership with the Workers Defense Project last week reported 3 million Texas workers have been paid less than minimum wage between 2009 and 2022. Some workers have outstanding wages ordered from the Texas Workforce Commission that have not been collected from employers, the report stated.
The Texas Workforce Commission is not able to verify the study’s findings, the agency said Friday. TWC provided the study’s researchers’ data through a public records request, but cannot verify the conclusions of the report as it does not know the methodology that was used as the data was combined with other datasets, the agency said.
The workforce agency said it pursues all collections available, but sometimes, there are circumstances that can prevent a successful recovery of unpaid wages, like employers hiding bank accounts and other assets to avoid liens and levies or filing for bankruptcy.
Data provided by the TWC shows there were nearly $101 million in wages ordered across 55,878 wage claims between 2010 to 2020, with more than $58 million in wages collected. Or nearly 60% of wages ordered were paid over the ten-year period.
The study, which analyzed more than 136,000 claims filed with the TWC and used Current Population Survey Outgoing Rotation Group data to identify minimum wage violations, reported nearly 80% of owed wages have yet to be received by workers.
“These numbers are fluid as TWC continues to collect unpaid wages,” the agency said in an email.
The university’s workplace justice lab outlined persistent wage theft in Texas, costing individual workers nearly $4,000 a year on average in minimum wage violations, and over $12 billion as a group over the last 14 years.
“Unfortunately, our findings demonstrate that the Texas Workforce Commission has failed to recover tens of millions of dollars, allowing non-compliant employers to violate workers’ rights with impunity,” said Jenn Round, director of the labor standards enforcement program for the Workplace Justice Lab@RU. “This inaction leaves low-wage workers vulnerable to exploitation and puts compliant employers at a disadvantage.”
Employees are required to be paid for all time worked by the Texas Payday Law. When a worker isn’t paid as required by the law, the worker must file a claim within 180 days of the money being due. If the Workforce Commission determines that a claim is actionable and is investigated, the commission can issue an order dismissing the claim or ordering payment.
The agency disputes a claim by one of the report’s researchers that the TWC gave some employers a warning for violating payday law, instead of ordering the employer to pay back the wages owed.
“The agency has no record of only issuing a warning without ordering wages due by an employer found in violation, if wages were, in fact, due,” stated TWC Press Officer Angela Woellner.
If wages are found to be owed, the TWC orders the wages to be paid and provides employers notice of a first-time violation. For a second or subsequent violation, TWC imposes an administrative penalty if the employer acted in bad faith, the agency said.
In some instances, employers pay the wages after the wage claim is filed, but before the TWC has completed its investigation. In those cases, TWC notes the violation, but no wages are owed because the employer has already paid them.
The agency said it does not cease collection efforts unless it determines that a claimant has been paid the wages they are owed.
“If an individual believes they are owed wages, TWC urges them to contact the agency and report the wage claim,” Woellner said.
