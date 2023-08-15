AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly all of the anti-migrant buoys Texas has installed in the Rio Grande are on the Mexican side of the border, according to a survey conducted by the binational agency in charge of the river.
The survey backs up a complaint Mexico’s top diplomat aired with the Biden administration last week. And it contradicts the state’s denials that the buoys cross the international line, which would violate Mexican sovereignty and two treaties that set rules for use of the river by each country.
Texas installed a 995-foot string of buoys near Eagle Pass a month ago to block migrants from crossing. About 787 feet of that — nearly 80% — is on the Mexican side, the survey by the International Boundary and Water Commission found.
The Justice Department filed the findings Tuesday in federal court as part of the lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott aimed at forcing Texas to remove the barrier.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the survey.
Abbott contends the state has the right to defend itself against a migrant “invasion, ” a concept that constitutional scholars find alarming.
In court, Texas has insisted the barrier does not cross the line.
“The buoys occupy approximately 3% of the stream’s width and were placed on the shallower, U.S. side of the stream,” the state told a federal court in Austin last Wednesday.
The survey showing otherwise was conducted July 27 and 28 by the U.S. and Mexican sections of the IBWC, a bilateral agency that controls the Rio Grande and its floodplain.
The Justice Department took Texas to court last month, asserting the barrier violates a federal law against construction in a navigable waterway without federal approval.
Mexico’s top diplomat aired complaints about the territorial violation last Thursday at meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
“Most of the buoys are on the Mexican side,” Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena told reporters at the State Department at a joint news conference with Blinken.
After meeting with Mayorkas, she posted on social media that she had pressed “that it is essential to remove the buoys installed in Mexican territory in the Rio Grande.”
A court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Austin to consider the Justice Department’s request to have the floating barrier removed. Texas has said in court filings that the buoys do not violate the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 because they are installed along shallow areas of the river.
State officials ignored warnings for close to seven months from the water commission, informing them that the structures Texas was building along the U.S.-Mexico border violated federal law and an international treaty with Mexico.
The buoys have drawn strong condemnation from congressional Democrats, Bárcena and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Mexico has submitted two formal protests to the U.S. government about Texas’ border security efforts, which include deployments of National Guard and state police, and 60 miles of razor wire.
Bárcena has also cited two treaties between Mexico and the U.S. regarding the river they share.
The buoys are designed to shift somewhat with the current.
The river is about 200 feet wide and no deeper than 4 feet where the barrier was placed, according to affidavits filed last week by the state.
They’re attached to concrete blocks on the riverbed, using chains 12 meters long or nearly 40 feet.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.