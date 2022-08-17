This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate Kosoul Chanthakoummane, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Huntsville, Texas. Chanthakoummane a North Carolina parolee faces execution for the slaying of a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. He's condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006.