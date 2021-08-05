AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest.
AP
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest
Tags
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Angela Bailey, the Canadian women’s record holder in the 100 meters and an Olympic 4x100 relay silver medalist, has died. She was 59.
Greenacres - Anthony "Tony" DeVito, longtime resident of Salem, N.H., passed away July 13 2021. He retired from the Salem School District and moved to Greenacres, FL.