AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back on accusations that he hasn’t thrown enough military muscle into stopping a surge of migrants at the Texas-Mexico border.
On Fox News late Thursday, Abbott responded to criticism he’s held back on sending as many National Guard troops as he might to Texas’ southern border.
“We now have 6,500 National Guard and DPS troopers on the border to help secure the border. and as we’re talking right now, they are identifying locations on the border where they are laying down razor wire to secure all the possible crossings that these caravans may be coming to,” Abbott told Fox personality Tucker Carlson.
Abbott said the National Guard and Department of Public Safety were placing large metal shipping containers at places that “could be crossings” for migrant caravans sighted in Mexico. He said state officials have advised him that portions of his proposed, state-built border wall will be erected by Dec. 31.
Last month, Carlson, whose show is the highest-rated news program on cable television, began lambasting Abbott for not deploying enough Guard personnel to interrupt a rising tide of unauthorized immigrants that Republicans blame on President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.
Although Abbott has secured nearly $3 billion from the Legislature this year to significantly ramp up the state’s border security effort, including a plan to put 2,500 Texas Military Department personnel there, some staunch conservatives are calling it too little, too late.
Carlson even invited two of Abbott’s opponents in the March 1 GOP gubernatorial primary – former Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines and former state Republican Chairman Allen West – to appear a week apart on his prime-time show to discuss the governor’s alleged failure to supply enough soldiers.
That prompted a flurry of Abbott social media posts supportive of the soldiers. “Join me in thanking the Texas National Guard for their daily work to secure our border,” Abbott tweeted on Sept. 22.
That was the day West, on Carlson’s show, hammered Abbott for “inaction” on the border crisis. On Sept. 29, Huffines told Carlson’s national audience that if he were governor, he would’ve already deployed more than 20,000 soldiers.
Late Wednesday, the criticism of Abbott’s approach to the border intensified. The topic was the first raised by Shelley Luther, a former Dallas hair salon owner and Abbott pandemic-management critic, who served as moderator at a candidates forum in Decatur sponsored by the tea party-like group Wise County Conservatives. Organizers said Abbott “politely declined” their invitation for him to appear at the event.
Huffines, West and entertainer Chad Prather of North Texas, who hosts a show on Blaze TV and was the first to challenge Abbott, said securing the border was easy.
Huffines promised he’d “use the entire Texas military, our National Guard, over 20,000 of them” to secure the border. He vowed to bar commercial trucks from Mexico from entering Texas until the Mexican government wrests control of its side of the border from drug cartels.
West, a former Army lieutenant colonel, said as few as 7,000 more Guard personnel should be enough to secure the border, especially if Texas’ troops no longer have to be sitting ducks for sniper fire from Mexican cartels.
“We will shoot at them even before they begin to fire,” West said to applause.
Prather said that under Abbott, the National Guard soldiers and state police’s “hands are tied, they can’t do their job.”
Dittoing the denunciations of Abbott’s border management by Huffines and West, Prather added, “I am thankful not to be running against these men, but to be running alongside them because in my .. mind, I have adopted a conservative attitude of ABA – anyone but Abbott.”
On conservative news channel Newsmax earlier Thursday, Abbott said he’d sent “thousands upon thousands” of state police officers and National Guard soldiers to the border this year. But on Carlson’s show, he got more specific: 6,500.
Verifying how many police officers are part of the effort has been difficult. DPS has resisted some open-records requests from The Dallas Morning News, saying disclosure could jeopardize criminal investigations and law-enforcement operations.
In August, Abbott asked for money so DPS could burn through $1.7 million a week to pay overtime to 1,000 troopers assigned to Operation Lone Star, the border effort Abbott launched in March. The Legislature gave him nearly $155 million for DPS, which also covered hiring an additional 79 “special operations group” troopers and support staff for work at the border.
Lawmakers also approved $301 million, which would supplement the 700 National Guard personnel already deployed there with 1,800 more.
Before Abbott went on Carlson’s show, his press secretary, Renae Eze, directed questions about troop strength and availability to the Texas Military Department.
“Governor Abbott has deployed thousands of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers since launching Operation Lone Star in March to address this Biden-made crisis, and they’ve been operating 24/7 by land, air, and water to stem the flow of illegal immigration,” Eze said in a written statement.
“The National Guard and DPS have apprehended over 74,000 migrants and arrested over 8,100 who committed a state crime, including smugglers and human traffickers, to crack down on illegal crossings of migrants coming from over 150 countries around the world. With the help of $3 billion in border security funding, we are adding more DPS troopers, Guard soldiers, and equipment.”
In a novel approach, Abbott, a former state attorney general and Texas Supreme Court justice, has created a court and penal system so state soldiers and police could arrest and detain the migrants on state trespassing charges. In another first, he granted Guard personnel authority to make arrests.
According to Stars and Stripes, last month, the Texas Military Department posted on social media for Texas Guard members to volunteer for the deployment to the border, boasting that lodging and a $55 per diem are included.
The publication said Abbott’s state-activated troops are in addition to the 3,500 troops deployed on a federal mission along the entire U.S. border with Mexico in support of the Department of Homeland Security. The Defense Department authorized troops to serve on the federal mission through September 2022.
