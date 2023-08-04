DALLAS — Texas women with complicated pregnancies, including those with fatal fetal diagnoses, are exempt from the state’s abortion bans after a Travis County court issued a temporary injunction Friday evening.
Travis County Judge Jessica Mangrum issued the decision two weeks after four Texas women testified about abortions they were denied or forced to delay under the state’s ban on the procedure.
Texas’ abortion ban, which went into effect last August, outlawed abortions in all cases except for those that threatened the life of a pregnant patient. The law did not grant an exception for cases where the fetus was diagnosed with a fatal genetic or birth defect.
Doctors cannot be prosecuted for using their own “good-faith judgment,” Mangrum said in the ruling.
The case , Zurawski v. State of Texas, is one of the first major lawsuits to challenge Texas’ abortion bans. And the ruling could have major implications for national health care policy going forward.
At last month’s hearings, women shared emotional experiences of having to carry a fetus with a fatal condition, taking costly trips to see physicians out of state and surviving septic shock when doctors couldn’t legally provide abortion care. Medical experts gave insight into how the law impacts the way they can treat pregnant people.
The lawsuit requested an exemption to Texas’ bans that would allow abortions for people with high-risk pregnancies or obstetric complications.
Lead plaintiff Amanda Zurawski said pregnant people in Texas don’t have to be scared anymore — they can rely on doctors, not politicians, to help them make medical decisions.
“For the first time in a long time, I cried for joy when I heard the news,” she said. “This is exactly why we did this. This is why we put ourselves through the pain and the trauma over and over again to share our experiences and the harms caused by these awful laws.”
Mangrum’s ruling comes in the wake of increasingly strict state bans on reproductive care.
In September 2021, Senate Bill 8 made abortion illegal after six weeks gestation. And Texas has continued to have some of the most strict anti-abortion legislation in the country.
An additional state trigger ban went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections. The ban made the procedure completely illegal except in cases where pregnancy is “life-threatening” to the mother.
Many physicians, including plaintiffs in the Zurawski case, have said the state’s vague definition of “life-threatening” is confusing in practice. Doctors are hesitant to discuss abortion with their patients because they risk prison time and thousands in fines for performing the procedure.
The state has previously argued that the plaintiffs’ stories were a result of their doctors failing them, not Texas law.
At the national level, the Zurawski case is one of the first major challenges to state abortion bans since the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. More than 20 states now have major restrictions on the procedure, most recently with Indiana’s near-total ban going into effect Aug. 1.
The Zurawski decision is likely to be appealed to a higher court, although the state has not yet declared whether it will make such a move.
