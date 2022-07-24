DALLAS — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has tested positive for COVID-19, months after he experienced another mild case, his campaign said Sunday.
Patrick, 72, is experiencing “only mild symptoms” and is isolating at home after a positive test Saturday, according to a news release. His campaign said he will work from home.
The Republican lieutenant governor is fully vaccinated and had a booster shot last fall, the news release said.
Patrick had a previous bout with coronavirus in January.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked an uptick in cases across the country since June. After President Joe Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday, White House officials said the president was likely infected with the highly contagious BA.5 variant, which is the dominant strain in the U.S.
Several North Texas counties — including Dallas, Tarrant and Collin — have been designated as having high community spread, according to the CDC. Dallas County also recently updated its internal COVID-19 risk level to orange, or “extreme caution.”
———
