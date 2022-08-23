DALLAS — A Carrollton man was convicted of federal charges Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
David Lee Judd, 36, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, both felonies.
His attorney, Elizabeth Ann Mullin, declined to comment.
Judd was convicted after a trial that included defendants from Pennsylvania and Virginia.
According to court documents, Judd had saved around 300 images to his phone of then-President Donald Trump prior to his trip to Washington, D.C., for the “Stop the Steal” rally. There were also “numerous” memes questioning the validity of the election and three screenshots of tweets written by Trump stating that there was “massive” voter fraud.
Judd also posted an advertisement on social media asking for a ride to the rally. He called himself a “Texas Patriot and American First Supporter” and included his phone number, authorities said.
About 2:43 p.m. Jan. 6, after the rally ended, Judd was among a group of rioters who fought with officers in a tunnel on the west front side of the Capitol that leads to the building’s entrance, authorities wrote in court documents.
Judd “participated in a heave-ho against the police line,” passed police riot shields to people outside the tunnel, and threw what appeared to be a firecracker at the police, according to court documents.
Officers cleared the tunnel about 3:20 p.m. and set up a new police line at the mouth of the tunnel. Judd joined a group of people fighting officers in the second line around 4:17 p.m. before leaving the Capitol grounds, court documents say.
Four days after the riot, Judd searched “how completely delete Facebook” on his phone before deleting his account, according to court documents.
Judd was arrested in March 2021.
The obstruction charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, while the assault charge carries a maximum of eight years. Judd is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.
