AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, announced it will open its newest prescription pick-up location in Corpus Christi. The new site will offer a convenient option for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) to obtain their medicine locally.
Beginning April 7, 2022, Corpus Christi patients will be able to refill their prescriptions every other Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. TXOG will continue to deliver medication directly to patients’ doorsteps in Corpus Christi and throughout the state, including the Rio Grande Valley and Texas Panhandle.
“The Texas Original team is proud to reach every corner of the state with Texas’ largest footprint of medical cannabis pick-up locations,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “We are constantly looking for new ways to enhance our patient experience and expanding our presence to Corpus Christi and ultimately along Texas’ entire Gulf Coast reinforces our commitment to serving Texans with the state’s highest-quality medical cannabis products. I encourage Corpus Christi patients to find out if you are qualified and consult your physician about making medical cannabis part of your treatment.”
Under the CUP, medical cannabis can be prescribed to treat pain, insomnia and anxiety and other symptoms associated with qualifying conditions including epilepsy, cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder and numerous neurodegenerative disorders. Qualifying patients can access medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics such as Texas Cannabis Clinic or through Corpus Christi-based physicians registered with the Compassionate Use Registry.
TXOG’s other statewide pick-up locations are open at the following times:
- Addison: Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dallas: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.
- El Paso: Every other Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fort Worth: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.
- Katy: Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lubbock: Every other Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Austin: Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Plano: Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.
- San Antonio: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Spring: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wichita Falls: Every other Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TXOG’s gummies, tincture and lozenge products are also available for statewide delivery at www.texasoriginal.com and for pick up at the company’s dispensary in Austin, Texas. The company also recently announced plans to open a full-time dispensary in Houston this year. To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.
About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TXOG is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005822/en/
CONTACT: Emma Chase
512-917-4319
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES PHARMACEUTICAL ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE HEALTH SPECIALTY RETAIL OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/31/2022 12:20 PM/DISC: 03/31/2022 12:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005822/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.