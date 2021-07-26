ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Few differences in policy separate the candidates, giving the race in North Texas the feel of a GOP primary. Wright was the leading vote-getter to emerge from a crowded field of nearly two dozen candidates for Texas' 6th Congressional District in May, including getting more than 4,000 votes than runner-up Ellzey.

Ron Wright died just weeks into his second term and remains the only sitting member of Congress who has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Republican Luke Letlow, who won a U.S. House seat in Louisiana, also died in December after contracting the virus but had not yet been sworn into office.

Rep. Julia Letlow, his widow, won a special election to fill the seat in March.

