AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Senate sets impeachment trial for Attorney General Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28.
AP
Texas Senate sets impeachment trial for Attorney General Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
- AP
-
-
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Joseph's Trattoria transformation plan to include added wetland protections
- On a fast track: Haverhill High junior heads for BC as pre-med student
- Man faces charges after car plunges into river
- Haverhill man denied bail for gun play in Lawrence
- Derry community mourns business owner killed in shooting
- Parades, ceremonies set for Memorial Day
- Haverhill pastor shot, killed in Dorchester
- Town lawyer's retirement brings about changes
- Middleton man sentenced for threats
- Ciampa and NECC ... a love story: How local product became a D1 prospect
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.