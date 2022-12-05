AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Secretary of State John Scott, who is the state’s top election official, will resign at the end of the year.
On Monday, Scott sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Greg Abbott saying his last day will be Dec. 31, according to a copy obtained by The Dallas Morning News.
In the letter, Scott said he believes he has restored faith in Texas elections and that his overseeing the creation of a forensic election audit team allows him to leave the office with a sense of pride.
“With a successful 2022 General Election in the rearview mirror, and the final findings of the 2020 forensic audit soon to be released, I write to inform you that I intend to return to private practice at the beginning of the New Year,” Scott wrote.
Scott was a controversial appointee by Abbott because of his connection to an effort to overturn 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania.
———
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.