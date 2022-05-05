ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2022--
Textel, the full-service, cloud-based texting platform for business and contact centers, experienced explosive growth in 2021, with both revenue and bookings up by more than 70% year-over-year. This growth was fueled by a 57% increase in new customers, as the company's advanced texting platform saw accelerated pull-through from its expanding CCaaS partnership base. And, Textel reported a 114% net retention rate for the year, demonstrating the value of the platform and its customers' add-on usage.
“Textel is in the middle of significant acceleration, and we are excited to be connected to more partners, platforms, and customers than ever before,” said Textel Founder and CEO James Diel.
Today, 97% of people reject or ignore phone calls from traditional outbound dialers, while 95% of texts are read within three minutes of being sent. And texts have a higher response rate than voice and email combined.
Research also finds today’s consumers want the convenience, flexibility, speed, and personal service of texting. As many as 91% of people say they would opt-in for text messages from brands, and 75% are open to receiving offers via SMS.
Reaching people where they want to be reached, Textel is changing how contact centers do business. One customer, Sono Bello, the cosmetic surgery specialists with 60+ locations across the country, struggled with low open, click-throughs, and contact rates. Their no-show numbers were unacceptably high. But by implementing Textel, appointment rates increased by 9%, leading to 500 more "shows" a month and a $1.5M increase in monthly incremental revenue. And they are now generating an additional $250K in incremental revenue per month with Textel-enabled re-engagement campaigns sent directly from their CRM.
And when Pearson, the world's leading learning company, with 20,000 employees that deliver their educational products and services to students in nearly 200 countries, found their voice-based outreach no longer met their students’ needs, they deployed Textel. Overnight, their contact rate improved by 200%, with a 2X increase from a request for information to the enrollment process. Labor costs were reduced and both students and employees have reported positive sentiment around the experience.
“At Textel, we get excited when we hear about the success of our partners,” continued Diel. “Textel was founded to make it easy and seamless for businesses to adopt texting. But another beneficiary of our services is the people who are no longer tied to their phones on hold waiting to speak to a customer services rep or their computers waiting for a response in a webchat. Our texting solutions bring flexibility to the customer experience, creating refreshing interactions and driving real business ROI.”
Founded in 2014, Textel is the rapidly growing texting platform for businesses and contact centers that is specifically designed to enhance the customer experience, increase customer engagement, improve contact center performance, and drive revenue. With over 1,000 customers around the world, Textel helps companies communicate faster and more efficiently than traditional channels (email, voice, chat). Visit Textel on LinkedIn and Twitter.
