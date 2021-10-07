BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
TFC Financial, an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm, has been selected from among more than 38,000 U.S. firms to be named to the 2021 edition of CNBC’s prestigious FA 100 list of top U.S. registered investment advisors (RIAs).
Developed in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions, CNBC’s ranking is based on detailed analysis of core data points ranging from the firm’s compliance record and years in business to total accounts and assets under management. CNBC ranks TFC at number 69 in the top-100 group, and this is the first year TFC has been named to the list.
TFC Financial President and CEO Renée Kwok said, “What makes this honor so deeply meaningful to me and to everyone at TFC is that, in CNBC’s words, it ‘recognizes those advisory firms that best help clients navigate their financial lives.’ ‘’
“Our commitment at TFC is to being an advisor clients can trust always to put their best interests first, through only the most objective wealth management advice and direct, personal attention,’’ Ms. Kwok added. “That includes delivering help and support in areas beyond their investment portfolios, often at challenging times in their lives.’’
TFC Chief Investment Officer Daniel S. Kern said: “Renée and I recognize and appreciate that it’s the work of every member of our staff, from our advisors and client-service staff to our investment officers and administrators, that has enabled TFC to achieve the profound honor of being named to the CNBC FA 100 list. We thank each of them, and we thank our more than 1,300 valued clients who give us their trust and their business.”
About TFC Financial
Founded in 1980, based in Boston, and majority-owned by our employees, TFC Financial operates as a wholly independent, fee-only financial advisory and investment management firm with revenues derived solely from the fees we charge for the services we provide. With more than $1.3B in client assets under management today, TFC, as a fiduciary, serves high-net-worth clients and multigenerational families, trustees, and non-profit organizations with a minimum of $2M of liquid investable assets. The firm provides comprehensive and strategic financial planning in addition to asset management services.
