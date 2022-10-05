BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
TFC Financial, an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm, has been selected from more than 38,000 U.S. firms to be named to the prestigious CNBC FA 100 list of top U.S. registered investment advisors (RIAs) in 2022.
Developed in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions, CNBC’s ranking “takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management” and “recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life,’’ according to CNBC. TFC ranks number 11 in the top 100, up from 69 last year.
TFC Financial President and CEO Renée Kwok said, "I’m so proud of the work of our entire staff—our advisors, client-service and investment staff, and administrators—and the thoughtful, caring service they provide to our clients that have led to TFC again securing the prestigious honor of being named to the CNBC FA 100."
"Over the last year," Ms. Kwok added, "we’ve grown our staff from 19 to 21, with a particular focus on areas of core strength for TFC, including woman-to-woman financial counseling after divorce and other major life events; pre-planning for major liquidity events like the sale of a family business or sole proprietorship; and providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management services for multi-generational family clients."
TFC Chief Investment Officer Daniel S. Kern said: "I want to join with Renée in thanking our colleagues for all their work that has led to this deeply satisfying recognition for TFC on the CNBC FA 100 list. We also want to thank our more than 400 valued clients–individuals, couples, families, and non-profit organizations–who trust us with their investment business and look to us for a full suite of advice and support."
About TFC Financial
Founded in 1980, based in Boston, and majority-owned by our employees, TFC Financial operates as a wholly independent, fee-only financial advisory and investment management firm with revenues derived solely from the fees we charge for the services we provide. With more than $1.1B in client assets under management today, TFC, as a fiduciary, serves high-net-worth clients and multigenerational families, trustees, and non-profit organizations with a minimum of $2M of liquid investable assets. The firm provides comprehensive and strategic financial planning in addition to asset management services. Please read our SEC regulatory disclosures at https://www.tfcfinancial.com/legal-compliance
